Hit Songwriter Ivory Scott Hits Out On His Own With 'MUD'

(MNRK) From writing chart-topping hits for icons like Beyonce, Madonna, Ed Sheeran, Trippie Redd, and Fireboy DML, Ivory Scott is stepping into the spotlight with his debut album, MUD, out now via MNRK Music Group.
MUD is an emotional yet empowering journey that showcases Scott's raw storytelling. Through honest lyrics and infectious melodies, he invites listeners into his world - one shaped by resilience, love, and self-discovery. MUD features writing and production from Grammy Award-winning producers like Hitmaka, OG Parker, Mike Woods, and Reece Beats as well as Ivory himself. In addition, the album features 2Chainz, Yung Bleu, Kevin Gates, Tink and Queen Naija.
"This album is my truth," says Ivory Scott. "I've been through a lot, but 'MUD' shows that no matter what life throws at you, you can still push through and come out stronger."
From the reflective "MUD TRAUMA" to the motivational "BELIEVE," Scott paints vivid pictures of life's highs and lows. The emotionally charged "REAL" ft. Kevin Gates dives into loyalty and authenticity, while "MY MIND" ft. Queen Naija brings heartfelt honesty to the complexities of relationships. Tracks like "CONTROL IT" ft. Tink and "WHAT YOU LIKE" add playful, feel-good moments that balance the album's deeper themes.
