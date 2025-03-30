Jason Scott & The High Heat Release 'American Grin'

(Leo33) Jason Scott & The High Heat release their highly anticipated new album, American Grin, listen here. The 13-track record cements the band's reputation as one of the most exciting voices in modern Americana, blurring the lines between roadhouse country, heartland rock, and soulful storytelling.

Led by former Pentecostal pastor-turned-frontman Jason Scott, the band delivers a bold, cinematic sound on American Grin-one that's been praised for its humor, grit, and emotional depth. Written during a period of national and personal upheaval, the album reflects on the absurdity, heartbreak, and resilience of everyday American life with a sharp eye and a wry smile.

"This record came from a heavy time," says Scott. "We wanted to write something that still had hope and color to it-to zoom out and show a bit of the weird, wonderful, and messy landscape we're all living in."

Produced by longtime collaborator Taylor Johnson, American Grin was recorded between Oklahoma City and the Texas borderlands, infusing the project with sonic influences that range from Tex-Mex textures and spaghetti-western twang to Wilco-inspired psychedelia and ZZ Top-worthy guitar riffs.

Songs like "Golden" and "Bernadette" shine with stadium-sized hooks, while tracks like "Yardwork" and "Me & The Bottle (Hungover You)" bring levity and soul to familiar themes. The sweeping closer "Maria" pushes the boundaries of the genre entirely, ending the album with a lush, symphonic finale.

With American Grin, Jason Scott & The High Heat take their biggest creative leap yet. The band was recently named Emerging Group of the Year at the Texas Music Awards and is currently touring in support of the album, including a run of dates opening for Dwight Yoakam.

American Grin Track Listing:

"Jimmy" (Jason Scott, Taylor Johnson)

"High Country" (Jason Scott, Taylor Johnson)

"Golden" (Jason Scott, Taylor Johnson)

"Me & The Bottle (Hungover You)" (Jason Scott, Taylor Johnson)

"Interstate of Mind" (Jason Scott, Taylor Johnson)

"Yardwork" (Jason Scott, Taylor Johnson)

"Natalie" (Jason Scott, Taylor Johnson)

"Intermission" (Jason Scott, Taylor Johnson)

"Bernadette"(Jason Scott, Taylor Johnson)

"Too Wasted" (Jason Scott, Taylor Johnson)

"If We Make Til The Mornin'" (Jason Scott, Taylor Johnson)

"Get In Line" (Jason Scott, Taylor Johnson)

"Maria" (Jason Scott, Taylor Johnson)

Related Stories

Jason Scott & The High Heat Named Emerging Group Of The Year At The Texas Music Awards

Scotty McCreery Teams With Jason Crabb For New Version Of 'Red Letter Blueprint'

Watch Jason Scott & The High Heat's 'Me & the Bottle (Hungover You)' Video

News > Jason Scott