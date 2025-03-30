KMFDM's Lucia Cifarelli Announces Tour Dates with Lords of Acid

(TAG) Industrial music icon Lucia Cifarelli, best known as the fierce front woman for the world famous Ultra Heavy Beat sensation KMFDM, is officially joining the Lords Of Acid "Praise The Lords" Tour on select dates as a featured opening artist. She will hit the road along with the groundbreaking goth, edm, metal dance group Little Miss Nasty, adding even more fire to an already explosive and wild lineup.
Fans can expect Lucia to deliver a mesmerizing solo set packed with her signature power, grit, and dark glam. The tour promises a full night of provocative performance, raw sensuality, and unapologetic, female dominated industrial edge, giving fans across the U.S. a live experience like no other. And adding the final dagger of feminine power to this tour is Lords Of Acid's new "Acid Queen" Carla Harvey (formerly of Butcher Babies fame)!
"We're thrilled to have Lucia Cifarelli joining us on this tour," says Lords Of Acid founder Praga Khan. "She's a fearless powerhouse, and an industrial music legend!"
The "Praise The Lords" Tour kicks off May 27th in San Francisco and hits 27 cities across the country. Check out the dates here
