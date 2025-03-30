Lucy Dacus Recruits Hozier For 'Bullseye' Performance

(Geffen) Lucy Dacus has released new album, her fourth solo record, Forever Is A Feeling via Geffen Records. The album's release comes replete with a special performance video for new single "Bullseye" - featuring acclaimed Irish singer-songwriter Hozier - and filmed for legendary Irish television show Other Voices at the National Gallery of Ireland, Dublin last week. Dacus first met Hozier, one of her favorite artists, when he joined boygenius onstage at their show in Boston in September 2023. She later invited him to duet with her on "Bullseye", a song about a breakup in which she felt both partners' respective voices should be portrayed.

Shortly after boygenius' multiple GRAMMY wins in January 2024, Lucy recorded Forever Is A Feeling in Los Angeles with an array of collaborators that includes Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, Blake Mills, Bartees Strange, Madison Cunningham, Collin Pastore, Jake Finch and Melina Duterte.

The album's debut single, "Ankles", was debuted with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January and recently hit the top ten at AAA Radio in the U.S - marking Dacus' first top ten radio hit as a solo artist.

Dacus will embark on the Forever Is A Feeling Tour beginning in Philadelphia on April 16th. Support comes from special guest Katie Gavin (of MUNA) and jasmine.4.t. The tour, her largest to date, includes Radio City Music Hall in New York, two nights at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles and a night at Red Rocks in Denver before heading to the UK and Europe in June.

Forever Is A Feeling Tour:

April 16th - The Met - Philadelphia, PA - SOLD OUT #

April 18th - The Anthem - Washington, DC - SOLD OUT #

April 19th - The Anthem - Washington DC #

April 20th - MGM Music Hall - Boston, MA #

April 21st - MGM Music Hall - Boston, MA - SOLD OUT #

April 23rd - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY - SOLD OUT #

April 24th - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY - SOLD OUT #

April 25th - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON - SOLD OUT #

April 26th - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON #

April 29th - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT #

April 30th - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN - SOLD OUT #

May 1st - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT #

May 2nd - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT #

May 5th - Palace Theatre - St. Paul, MN - SOLD OUT #

May 6th - Palace Theatre - St. Paul, MN #

May 7th - Midland - Kansas City, MO #

May 9th - Winspear Opera House - Dallas, TX #

May 10th - Moody Amphitheatre - Austin, TX #

May 12th - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Denver, CO #

May 14th - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA #

May 15th - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA #

July 25th - FDR Park - Philadelphia, PA

Aug 1st - Osheaga Festival - Montreal, QC

Aug 2nd - Aug 3rd - Back Cove Music & Arts Festival - Portland, ME

Sep 21st - Shaky Knees Festival - Atlanta, GA

UK & Europe

June 8th - The Trinity Centre - Bristol, UK (early show)

June 8th - The Trinity Centre - Bristol, UK (late show) *SOLD OUT*

June 9th - Pryzm - Kingston, UK (early show)

June 9th - Pryzm - Kingston, UK (late show) *SOLD OUT*

June 11th - Bergenfest - Bergen, NO

June 12th - Rockefeller - Oslo, NO

June 13th - 15th - Best Kept Secret Festival - Hilvarenbeek, NL

June 16th - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL *SOLD OUT*

June 17th - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL

June 18th - Astra - Berlin, DE

June 19th - Astra - Berlin, DE *SOLD OUT*

June 21st - Southside Festival - Tuttlingen, DE

June 22nd - Hurricane Festival - Brussels, BE

June 24th - Ancienne Belgique - Brussels, BE

June 25th - Trianon - Paris, FR

June 26th - Brixton Academy - London, UK *SOLD OUT*

June 28th - Glastonbury - Somerset, UK

June 30th - Usher Hall - Edinburgh, UK

July 1st - Barrowlands - Glasgow, UK

July 2nd - Academy - Manchester, UK *SOLD OUT*

July 3rd - Iveagh Gardens - Dublin, IE

July 5th - Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, DK

# with Katie Gavin and jasmine.4.t.

