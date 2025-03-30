Lyn Lapid Shares 'death wish' Video

(Mercury) Rising singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Lyn Lapid gifts fans with a new track, "death wish," ahead of the release of her long awaited debut album BUZZKILL next month, which arrives on April 25th. The new song is unveiled today alongside the official music video.
The dark title of "death wish" juxtaposes the track's lighthearted story and deeper message of lifelong friendships. Lyn explains the meaning, saying, "My roommate and I were grocery shopping. We're both single, so I was joking about how we were going to be single forever. We had this funny dream that if we never got married, then we would all move to Japan and live out our old age there. It's just a funny ode to friendship. The idea is, 'I don't want you to be in a relationship, because I don't want your boyfriend to take you away from me!'"
"death wish" joins previously released singles "i'll be happy when," "coraline" and "buttons," setting the stage for BUZZKILL ahead of next month's official release. Lyn spent the past few years carefully crafting what would become BUZZKILL, inspired by the isolating experiences surrounding her move from her small suburban hometown in Maryland to the bustling city of Los Angeles, and all of the mixed emotions that came along with them. She shares, "Moving to the West Coast was a struggle. It was the first time I was in a new place by myself, and I didn't know anyone outside of my roommates. I'd go to parties because I thought it was better than being alone. It was an attempt to find community, but it just became a cycle of meaningless interactions. Every time I went out with my friends, I felt like a 'buzzkill' because it seemed like I had always brought the mood down. However, it only seemed that way because I was with the wrong people. I needed to accept that I shouldn't have to force myself to settle for surface-level friendships and relationships. It opened an opportunity to find new and truly meaningful connections and friendships." BUZZKILL takes listeners on this all-too-relatable journey with Lyn, from experiencing loneliness and feelings of not belonging to radical self-acceptance and newfound confidence.
This summer, Lyn will embark on the "BUZZKILL World Tour" following the album's release. Kicking off May 6th in Berlin, the highly anticipated tour will first see Lyn headline shows across Europe and the UK before heading back to North America, where she'll perform in major cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago, Washington, DC, San Francisco, Vancouver, and more through the end of June.
BUZZKILL WORLD TOUR DATES:
Europe & The UK
May 6 // Berlin, DE // Kantine am Berghain
May 8 // London, UK // Colours Hoxton
May 9 // Manchester, UK // The Deaf Institute
May 11 // Cologne, DE // YUCA
May 12 // Amsterdam, NL // Paradiso
North America
May 20 // Santa Ana, CA // The Observatory - Orange County
May 21 // San Francisco, CA // The Fillmore
May 24 // Seattle, WA // The Crocodile - Showroom
May 25 // Vancouver, BC // Fortune Sound Club
May 28 // Salt Lake City, UT // The Complex - Grand Room
May 30 // Denver, CO // Marquis Theater
June 1 // Minneapolis, MN // Fine Line
June 3 // Chicago, IL // Lincoln Hall
June 5 // Toronto, ON // The Axis Club
June 7 // Boston, MA // Paradise Rock Club - Music Hall
June 8 // Philadelphia, PA // Brooklyn Bowl
June 10 // New York, NY // Irving Plaza
June 11 // Washington, DC // 9:30 Club
June 13 // Charlotte, NC // Amos' Southend
June 14 // Atlanta, GA // Center Stage - The Loft
June 16 // Orlando, FL // The Social
June 19 // Houston, TX // Warehouse Live - The Ballroom
June 21 // Austin, TX // Antone's Nightclub
June 22 // Dallas, TX // Trees
June 25 // Phoenix, AZ // Crescent Ballroom
June 26 // San Diego, CA // The Observatory - North Park
June 28 // Los Angeles, CA // El Rey Theatre
