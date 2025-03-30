Malcolm Todd Says 'Cheer Me On' With New Video

(Orienteer) Multi-instrumentalist and alternative rising pop star Malcolm Todd shares a new single "Cheer Me On" ahead of the release of his debut self-titled album due April 4th via Columbia Records. The song is centered around Malcolm's stripped back vocals alongside a guitar refrain that picks up the pace as the song progresses. "Cheer Me On" is also paired with a one-take performance video, which sees Malcolm dressed as a mascot and walking across the Queensboro Bridge.

"Cheer Me On" follows previous single "Bleed" feat. Omar Apollo, which came alongside an Aidan Cullen-directed video of Malcolm and Omar at an underground fight club with cameos from the likes of Jack Harlow and Keith William Richards (Uncut Gems). The new song also follows Malcolm's single "Chest Pain," which is quickly taking off with over 50M streams and counting. Malcolm also made a recent appearance in Jack Harlow's latest music video "Just Us feat. Doja Cat" alongside Matt Damon, PinkPantheress, and John Mayer.

To celebrate the forthcoming album release Malcolm Todd will be heading on a sold-out, headline North American tour beginning in May. The tour kicks off in Texas with stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Montreal and Toronto as well as two dates at Terminal 5 in NY and three nights at The Wiltern in Los Angeles and The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco. You can find full tour routing below.

The forthcoming album is a front-to-back blast, a listen that is funny, anxious, proud, and unsettled all at once. Buoyed by a bouncy bassline, crisp drums, and an intoxicating synth melody, Malcolm and his frequent collaborators Jonah Cochran and Charlie Ziman, tried to push the envelope of what they were comfortable recording to tape, focused on crafting something sugary sweet but with depth and subtlety. As a whole the forthcoming album embraces a variety of genres including alternative rock, R&B and pop, while diving into themes of new love and transitioning into adulthood.

The new record follows a momentous 2024, which saw the release of Malcolm Todd's project Sweet Boy and another sold-out North American headline tour in addition to performing at Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.

Listen to "Cheer Me On" above and stay tuned for more from Malcolm coming soon.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

5/1 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

5/2 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

5/3 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

⅚ - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

5/7 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

5/9 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

5/10 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

5/11 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

5/12 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

5/14 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

5/15 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

5/16 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

5/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

5/21 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

5/23 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

5/24 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

5/28 - Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live!

5/30 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

5/31 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

6/2 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

6/3 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex Grand Room

6/5 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

6/6/ - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

6/7- Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

6/9 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

6/10 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

6/11 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

6/13 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

6/14 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

6/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

6/17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

6/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

