Matt Mathews Goes Country With 'Joke's On Me'

(BRPR) Matt Mathews, the comedian and social media phenomenon known for his raw humor and relatable storytelling, unveils a deeply personal and serious side with the release of his debut country music singles, "Joke's on Me" and "What A War."

Though his comedic persona has garnered him over 11 million followers and sold-out tours, music has always been his passion. Recently, after spending time with his dear friend Jewel, Mathews says she encouraged him to pursue this passion, resulting in these new releases. Showcasing a vulnerable and introspective artist, he explores the complexities of love and life through the lens of country music. "What A War" delves into the internal battles of relationships, while "Jokes on Me" navigates heartbreak with a blend of resilience and poignant reflection. These self-penned singles, co-written with Trent Dabbs and produced by Stanton Edward (Jewel, Jessica Simpson), highlight Mathews' songwriting ability and emotional depth, demonstrating a range beyond his comedic work. His ability to connect with audiences on a personal level translates seamlessly into his music, creating a powerful and authentic listening experience.

"People know me for making them laugh," says Mathews. "But these songs are about showing the other sides of myself. The real stuff. The things we all go through. I'm excited to share this more serious side of my art."

Adding to his accomplishments, Mathews' stand-up comedy special "When That Thang Get Ta' Thangin" was recently released to YouTube and all digital streaming platforms, further showcasing his multifaceted talent. In Mathews' comedy special, he fearlessly tackles diverse topics, drawing from his life experiences. He candidly shares stories about his daily life on a farm, navigating his identity as a gay man in Alabama, his successful boudoir photography business, relationships, and even taboo sexual encounters. He is currently on his second comedy tour, via Live Nation, selling out renowned theaters from coast to coast.

