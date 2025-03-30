Morgan Wallen Rocks Saturday Night Live

(EBM) Live from New York, Morgan Wallen returned to NBC's Saturday Night Live last night (3/29/25) to perform two new songs from his fourth studio album, I'm The Problem, arriving Friday, May 16, 2025.
Host and Oscar winner Mikey Madison first introduced Wallen for "I'm The Problem." Strumming his Martin J40 guitar center stage, Wallen took to the iconic 30 Rock set with an evidence board filled by personal images of the superstar dating back to 2018, as Mark "Taco" Annino on drums set atop a vintage desk riser flanked by his touring band Luke Rice on bass; Dominic Frost on guitar and vocals; Tyler Tomlinson on guitar; Chris Gladden on keys; and Tony Aichele on acoustic guitar.
Three segments later Wallen returned with "Just In Case," this time kicking off next to a TV console with text periodically flickering, sending fans into a frenzy online about the much rumored album track titles.
"Just In Case" was written by Wallen, John Byron, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, Ryan Vojtesak, Josh Thompson, Blake Pendergrass and Alex Bak; and "I'm The Problem" was written by Wallen, Ernest Keith Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Grady Block and Jamie McLaughlin. Both songs were produced by Joey Moi and Charlie Handsome.
