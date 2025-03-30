.

Phil X & The Drills Share 'Broken Arrow' Visualizer

(FP) Phil X & The Drills are proud to unleash their latest album, 'POW! Right In The Kisser' to the world! Alongside the release, out via Frontiers Music Srl, the band is sharing the hot fresh track, "Broken Arrow."

About the "Broken Arrow," Phil X comments: "I'm really excited for our fans to witness the growth of the Drills. Songs like 'Broken Arrow' add a dimension to my songwriting and my voice. I wrote that song after hearing of Chris Cornell's passing which sparked deep thoughts about challenges and dealing with options. There's a lot of depth on 'POW! Right in the Kisser' and I can't wait for the world to hear it."

About the new album, he adds: "'POW! Right in the Kisser' was a good ten years in the making. 'Battleship' was tracked in 2014. I just kept writing, and we'd record and then kept the whole 'different drummer on every song' thing going. It became a very special collection of songs & vibes. It's very exciting for me to share something like that with the world."

