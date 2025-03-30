Sick Puppies 'Knock Your Lights Out' With New Video

(CSW) Sick Puppies released their latest album Wave The Bull via ONErpm alongside a new video for feature track "Knock Your Lights Out". To 'Wave The Bull' is to provoke, embrace and surrender to the battles that will inevitably scar us and is a battle cry for the emotional masochist. Antagonizing adversity and being afraid of nothing are the central themes and philosophy behind this, their 5th studio album.

Wave The Bull which is an aggressive concept album, has a color-coded guide and genre-hops between three lyrical themes. "The Omen" tracks, colored in black foreshadow the hard times to come like the previously released tracks "There Goes The Neighborhood" and "Friends Like You". The red "The Fight" tracks represent relentless, animalistic tenacity leaning all the way into hardship as showcased in the track "Creature". And lastly, there are the white "The Aftermath" tracks that express the mixed bag of emotions that come with being on the other side of disaster like in "Going Places" which hit Top 25 on Active Rock radio.

Wave The Bull's songs were written as bassist Emma Anzai, guitarist Bryan Scott and drummer Mark Goodwin reflected on the thick skin grown from the trials and tribulations of life and a successful career in the music industry. Since bursting onto the music scene, Sick Puppies have sold over 1M albums, including a Gold certification for Tri-Polar, had 5 Rock Radio hits including "You're Going Down" which reached #1, amassed over 310M global streams and has had their music featured on hits shows like NCIS and WWE. In addition to being known for their extensive range of pivotal accomplishments, Sick Puppies is a formidable live act that has clocked in over 1,000 live shows in the US alone sharing the stage with the likes of Muse, The Killers, Breaking Benjamin, Incubus and Tool. Notable festival plays include Rocklahoma, Carolina Rebellion, Welcome to Rockville, Louder Than Life, Download (UK), and Aftershock.

SICK PUPPIES ON TOUR:

5/10 - Sonic Temple - Columbus, OH

5/17 - Pointfest/ KPNT - St. Louis, MO

7/12 - KIWR Anniversary Show - Council Bluffs, IA

7/19 - Rock Fest - Cadott, WI

9/18 - 9/21 - Louder Than Life - Louisville, KY

10/2 - 10/5 - Aftershock - Sacramento, CA

