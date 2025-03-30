Sophie Ellis-Bextor Returns With 'Relentless Love'

(Republic) After returning with disco-pop anthem "Freedom of the Night" last year, Sophie Ellis-Bextor has shared her first new music of 2025 with joyous new song "Relentless Love" out now.

"Relentless Love" is a buoyant disco-infused funk-pop track that builds through catchy grooves and luminous synths to an energetic and euphoric chorus. A fresh take on Sophie's distinctive sound, the track was written and produced by Karma Kid [Rudimental, Shygirl] and Baz Kaye [Jessie Ware, The Blessed Madonna], alongside writing from Sophie and JinJin [Raye] and mixing by David Wrench [Jamie xx, Hot Chip].

Sophie says, "'Relentless Love' came from my love of fun fairs and the way that falling in love and going on a ride can be a similar thrill. Ferris wheels, roller coasters... all of them can make your perception of reality a little wonky and give you a rush. They are sometimes unpredictable but also an exciting way to shift your perspective for a little minute. Plus, it's a great place for a date... hence the line 'you know it's sweet as caramel, sitting beside you on this carousel.' There's definitely a romance in getting on a ride together and seeing where it will take you."

The glittering anthem "Freedom of the Night" signalled a new era for Sophie with a confident return to her iconic and esteemed disco-pop sound, embracing her musical roots across pop, disco, and dance. The Radio 2 A-listed single saw Sophie back together with longstanding collaborator Sophie Muller on the music video, which celebrated the renowned "Murder on the Dancefloor" video.

With an impressive musical career that spans over an amazing 25 years, Sophie has achieved five Top 10 albums and eight Top 10 singles. With hits including "Murder on the Dancefloor," "Take Me Home," "Get Over You," "Heartbreak (Make Me a Dancer)," and many more. Most recently, after featuring in the epic final scene of Emerald Fennell's film Saltburn, Sophie's beloved 2001 hit "Murder on the Dancefloor" saw a huge resurgence, garnering a Platinum Certification in the US and 2x BRIT Platinum in the U.K., climbing to #2 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, #51 on the Billboard Hot 100, #10 on Billboard Global 200 Chart, Top 5 on Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs Chart, and #1 on the Spotify Viral 100 Chart, and amassing over 13 billion global streams across all streaming and social platforms. It was the 16th biggest song of 2024 and the biggest song of 2024 for a British female artist. Not to mention, she performed the track in New York's Times Square on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

Sophie has recently toured sold-out headline shows across Europe and the U.S., supported Take That, Nile Rodgers and The Human League, and appeared at festivals across the world, including performing with Peggy Gou during her set at Glastonbury, following her own set on the legendary Pyramid Stage in 2023. She will embark on her biggest ever U.K. headline tour in May and June, taking in 16-cities in total, including a sold-out headline show at London's Royal Albert Hall.

May 21st - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre

May 22nd - Dublin - 3Olympia Theatre*

May 24th - Glasgow - Armadillo

May 25th - Newcastle - O2 City Hall

May 26th - York - Barbican

May 28th - Nottingham - Royal Concert Hall

May 29th - Liverpool - Philharmonic Hall

May 31st - Manchester - Apollo

June 1st - Cardiff - Millenium Centre

June 2nd - Birmingham - Symphony Hall

June 4th - Brighton - Dome

June 5th - Bournemouth - BIC

June 7th - Oxford - New Theatre

June 8th - Bristol - Beacon

June 9th - Plymouth - Theatre Royal

June 11th - Sheffield - City Hall

June 12th - London - Royal Albert Hall*

* SOLD OUT

