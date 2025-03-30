Swedish Supergroup W.E.T. Preview New Album With 'What Are We Fighting For'

(FP) International powerhouse rock group W.E.T. is pleased to release their highly anticipated new studio album, 'Apex,' via Frontiers Music Srl. The focus track, "What Are We Fighting For," is accompanied by a visualizer.

Vocalist Jeff Scott Soto commented on the focus track: "What I love about this song and even about the evolvement of W.E.T. is utilizing the fact that we have two lead singers in the band, and this can be exploited as many of my favorite bands in the 70's - like Queen, Styx, Journey, and Eagles did, adding layers to the songs. On this track, Erik and I trade off on lead vocals for this defining song with a sound that has the true W.E.T. stamp to it."

The acronym W.E.T. comes from the members' association with other bands, Robert Sall & Andreas Passmark from Work of Art, Erik Martensson & Magnus Henriksson from Eclipse and Jeff Scott Soto from Talisman. And now, for the first time ever, the T is emphasized as Talisman drummer Jamie Borger has joined forces with the band's original core members.

