The Darkness Stream New Album 'Dreams On Toast'

03-30-2025
(PP) The Darkness have released their new album Dreams On Toast via Cooking Vinyl. Already receiving some of the greatest praise of their career, the album lands as the band's UK headline tour plays to sold out venues and ecstatic reviews, with North American tour dates to be announced soon.

Produced by Dan Hawkins at Hawkland Studios in Sussex, England, Dreams On Toast flawlessly captures The Darkness at their peak, celebrating their influences and strengthening their sound, while also embarking on avenues never before heard from the band. It's an indisputably grand display from the inspired and passionate quartet.

The singles released to date have received high praise amongst fans and critics. Launching the album with "The Longest Kiss" - a soaring rock anthem that blends the band's signature flamboyance with an irresistible melody. Packed with towering riffs and an infectious chorus, it's a love song with an epic, theatrical edge - classic Darkness through and through. On the other end of the spectrum is "I Hate Myself" - one of the most emotionally charged moments on the album. A heart-on-sleeve reflection wrapped in anthemic rock, it balances vulnerability with power, proving that The Darkness can deliver both high-energy bangers and deeply personal, resonant tracks.

Dreams On Toast finds Justin, Dan, Frankie and Rufus continuing to push boundaries. Over two decades deep into their award-winning career, The Darkness offer up unexpected surprises to bedazzle and amaze fans once again in 2025.

