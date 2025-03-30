The Nixons Stream 'Four Zero Five' EP

(Pavement) The Nixons return with their new EP, entitled Four Zero Five. The EP's name refers to the area code in Oklahoma where the band formed. This five-song collection features two new tracks, reimagined versions of several fan favorites, and a heavier cover of "The Seeker" by The Who.

The Nixons want to embrace the fact that they are a bona fide, loud '90s rock band that loves to turn the amps up and truly rock. With frontman Zac Maloy at the helm of the new EP, Four Zero Five features modern production and song writing elements that Maloy has developed over the years writing with bands like Shinedown, Halestorm and more.

The first new single, "Dreams Of", is a blend of melodic but aggressive lead vocals that tells the story of an infamous murder in Maloy's small hometown of Ada, Oklahoma. The heavy drums by John Humphrey, who also plays full time with Seether, and Ricky Brooks' ferocious bass lay down the massively thick foundation. Topping it all off is the whirling dervish of guitars by Jesse Davis, at times a wall of sound, shifting effortlessly into the snakelike lead parts that help tell the twisted story through the music.

"Rust" is the second new track by The Nixons from Four Zero Five. This song tells the story of someone who has seen a lot, lived a lot, and may have been the target of a bullet that ended up lodged in the side of The Nixon's old touring van on a late Texas night in the '90s.

The third track is a heavier cover of "The Seeker" by The Who. This fan favorite has always been popular at live shows. Track four is a reimagined "December," which originates from The Nixon's second MCA Records release in 1996. This rendition of the song adds some elements to frame the story in a more holiday centric way. The EP closes with a new version of "Secret," a quiet but raw ballad which originally appeared on the band's very first release in the early 1990s.

Best known for their Billboard charting hit "Sister" from the '90s, The Nixons continue to make themselves known as an unwavering presence in the rock scene today.

