The Talbott Brothers Announce New Single 'Mud'

(Milestone) Nick and Ty, the acclaimed duo behind The Talbott Brothers - praised by Rolling Stone for their "cinematic folk-rock for open highways" - announce the release of their liberating single "Mud," set to drop on Friday, April 4. They also unveil the track listing for their forthcoming album, Borderlands.
"'Mud' is a song about blocking out the noise and refusing to let other people's opinions define you," Nick and Ty share. "The song tells the story of embracing the messiness of life and choosing to ignore the judgment and expectations from others. It's about walking your own path and not letting anyone tell you how to deal with your struggles. The song is a bold reminder to drown out the critics, find peace, and keep moving forward."
Set for release on Friday, May 2, Borderlands marks a profound personal rebirth for The Talbott Brothers. This album is a thematic homecoming, returning to the simplicity and raw honesty that first inspired their music. With pensive storytelling and heartfelt artistry, it dives into their journey full circle, offering a powerful reflection of their growth and unshakable roots.
BORDERLANDS TRACK LISTING:
"Wayward Son"
"Kerosene"
"Mud"
"Wild"
"Is It Always Gonna Be This Way"
"Halfway Love"
"Without Me"
"If I Could Keep A Lover"
"Easy Love"
"Drink You"
"If You're Happy Now"
