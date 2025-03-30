Volumes Return With 'Sidewinder' Visualizer

(AS) Los Angeles rockers Volumes have just released a visualizer video for their brand new single "Sidewinder," which marks the band's first new track in over two years.

"'Sidewinder' is an unapologetic hate letter to a world gone mad, especially the corruption within the music industry," vocalist Michael Barr states, sharing insight into the subject matter that's as in your face as the sonics.

"It offers an unfiltered perspective on a society in chaos, with no optimism or positivity. It's a song that captures the feeling of everything unraveling as we know it."

