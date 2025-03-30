Watch Deafheaven's 'Winona' Short Film

(DoC) Deafheaven have released their widely-anticipated new album Lonely People With Power. The band has also shared a short film for the song "Winona" off of Lonely People With Power. The piece was directed by Nico and produced by Pulse Films, with creative direction from Nick Steinhardt.
Recorded with producer Justin Meldal-Johnsen [St. Vincent, M83] and mixed by Zach Weeks of GodCity Studio, Lonely People With Power sees Deafheaven confounding expectations, piling element on element, and towering towards the sky with their most ambitious release yet. Tracked at EastWest Studios, Lonely People With Power includes additional vocal contributions from Jae Matthews of Boy Harsher and Paul Banks of Interpol.
This spring Deafheaven will embark on a 2025 North American headline tour in support of Lonely People With Power. The upcoming dates will feature special guests Gatecreeper and Trauma Ray, and will kick off on April 19th at The Belasco in Los Angeles, CA. The trek includes stops in San Francisco, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Austin and more, as well as a two night stand in New York City on May 14th and May 15th [tour itinerary below]. Deafheaven also have several U.S. and international festival appearances slated for 2025 including: Sonic Temple in Columbus, OH (May 9th), Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, FL (May 15th), Rock am Ring in Nürburg , Germany (June 8th), Outbreak Fest in Manchester, United Kingdom (June 14-15th), and more.
April 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
April 20 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
April 21 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
April 23 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
April 24 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
April 25 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl
April 26 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
April 27 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
April 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
April 30 - Englewood, CO - The Gothic Theatre
May 02 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
May 03 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theatre
May 04 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theater
May 05 - Chicago, IL - Metro
May 06 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme
May 08 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
May 09 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2025*
May 10 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
May 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
May 13 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
May 14 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
May 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
May 17 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
May 18 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville 2025*
May 20 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
May 21 - Austin, TX - Emo's
May 23 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile
June 07 - Nürburg, Germany - Rock im Park 2025*
June 08 - Nürburg, Germany - Rock am Ring 2025*
June 10 - Dudingen, Switzerland - Bad Bonn %
June 12 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock 2025*
June 13 - Hradec Kralove, Czechia - Rock For People*
June 15 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Outbreak Fest 2025*
June 16 - Bristol, England - Trinity Centre %
June 17 - Brighton, England - CHALK %
June 18 - Liège, Belgium - OM ^
June 19 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting 2025*
June 20 - Paris, France - Le Kilowatt $
June 21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest 2025*
June 23 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Heiling %
June 25 - Aalborg, Denmark - 1000Fryd %
June 26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset %
June 27 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock 2025*
June 28 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air 2025*
*Festival Date
% Headline Date
^ Supporting Russian Circles
$ Supporting Alcest
