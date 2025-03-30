Waylon Reavis And JMann Reunite For 'In Case Of Emergency'

(TEP) A Killer's Confession, the band led by vocalist Waylon Reavis, released a new song today "In Case of Emergency". The song also features Waylon's former Mushroomhead bandmate Jason "JMann" Popson. The two last recorded together in 2014 on Mushroomhead's The Righteous & The Butterfly that spurred the classic "Qwerty".

On "In Case of Emergency", Waylon Reavis comments: "20 years ago, Jason "Jmann" Popson gave me an opportunity of a lifetime and I have forever been grateful. He hand chose me to be his successor, believed in me when no one else would. Last year, a mutual friend had passed away, and my wife Julie suggested I'd give him a call to find out what happened. This was the best decision I had ever made to pick up that phone. We started talking and before we knew it we were sitting in my studio writing "in case of emergency". The song came out very organically and lyrically spoke of how Jason and myself truly feel. I'm so excited for this release because this will be the first release Jason and I have done in 10 years."

Jason 'JMANN" Popson adds: "It was wonderful to create with Waylon again. 10 years later and we hadn't skipped a beat, things clicked immediately, as if not a day had passed. I think we created something we both can be proud of. I hope people enjoy it as much as we enjoyed recording it."

In celebration of the new single an April tour has been announced "A Horrifying Trip Back to the 2000s". Joining A Killer's Confession will be Waylon's former Mushroomhead bandmates JMann, Richard "Stitch" Thomas and Daniel "Lil Dan" Fox.

