Wesko Gets (un)plugged Again For New EP

(Warner) Continuing a prolific season, rising North Carolina based singer-songwriter Wesko shares (un)plugged, vol. 2, out now via Warner Records. It lands in the wake of vol. 1, which arrived earlier this month.

vol. 2 boasts a standout recording of his recent single "Where The Love Goes." Additionally, it features three previously unreleased tunes. "Always Wanted To Be" revolves around a soft finger-picked acoustic guitar and a breezy refrain, "Just a kid with a head full of dreams that I always wanted to be."

Then, there's "Bones" where his impressive high register echoes over brisk strumming. "Love You Boy" fittingly concludes the EP. Wesko's heart-wrenching storytelling instantly captivates as he recalls, "She said, 'I love you boy. You're my pride and joy. Your daddy's waited too long to tell you how he feels'."

