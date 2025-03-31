Ashley Monroe To Play Special 'The Blade' 10th Anniversary Show

(MPG) Celebrating a decade of her GRAMMY-nominated album The Blade this year, Ashley Monroe has announced a special anniversary show at Nashville's The Basement East on July 25. The one-night-only event will see Monroe performing her critically acclaimed 2015 album in its entirety. Tickets go on sale here this Friday, April 4 at 9 a.m. CT, with an artist pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, April 2 at 9 a.m. CT.

Produced by Vince Gill and Justin Niebank (Blake Shelton, Kane Brown), The Blade features collaborations ranging from co-writes with Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jessi Alexander and Luke Laird to background vocals from the likes of Alison Krauss, Dan Tyminski, Paul Franklin and Charlie Worsham.

The end result boasts enduring staples from Monroe's catalog, such as the serotonin-boosting "On to Something Good" and the lamenting title track. The album was praised by Pitchfork, The Atlantic, NPR Music, Rolling Stone and more, while landing on numerous year-end lists upon its release.

"I can't believe it's been 10 years since I recorded and released The Blade with one of my heroes, Vince Gill," says Monroe. "I always come back to singing these songs, and can't wait to sing the record again top to bottom."

