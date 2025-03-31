(MPG) Celebrating a decade of her GRAMMY-nominated album The Blade this year, Ashley Monroe has announced a special anniversary show at Nashville's The Basement East on July 25. The one-night-only event will see Monroe performing her critically acclaimed 2015 album in its entirety. Tickets go on sale here this Friday, April 4 at 9 a.m. CT, with an artist pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, April 2 at 9 a.m. CT.
Produced by Vince Gill and Justin Niebank (Blake Shelton, Kane Brown), The Blade features collaborations ranging from co-writes with Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jessi Alexander and Luke Laird to background vocals from the likes of Alison Krauss, Dan Tyminski, Paul Franklin and Charlie Worsham.
The end result boasts enduring staples from Monroe's catalog, such as the serotonin-boosting "On to Something Good" and the lamenting title track. The album was praised by Pitchfork, The Atlantic, NPR Music, Rolling Stone and more, while landing on numerous year-end lists upon its release.
"I can't believe it's been 10 years since I recorded and released The Blade with one of my heroes, Vince Gill," says Monroe. "I always come back to singing these songs, and can't wait to sing the record again top to bottom."
Ashley Monroe Reveals New Ballad 'There You Are' With Performance Video
Watch Ashley Monroe's 'Hot Rod Pipe Dream' Video
Ashley Monroe Delivering 'Hot Rod Pipe Dream' This Week
Pink Floyd Icon Shares One Regret About 'Dark Side Of The Moon'- Sick Puppies 'Knock Your Lights Out' With New Video- The Darkness- more
KISS Reunion Won't Betray Farewell Tour Says Gene Simmons- LCD Soundsystem and Pulp Teaming For Special Shows- The Sex Pistols North American Tour- more
KC and The Sunshine Band, The Jacksons, WAR Lead 2026 Ultimate Disco Cruise- Lucy Dacus Recruits Hozier For 'Bullseye' Performance- more
Ashley Monroe To Play Special 'The Blade' 10th Anniversary Show- Morgan Wallen Rocks Saturday Night Live- more
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Dr. John - Gris-Gris Gumbo Ya Ya: Singles 1968-1974
Billy Corgan and The Machines of God Launching A Return To Zero Tour
Jack White Releases Limited Edition 7-Inch Ahead Of No Name Tour Leg Launch
John Fogerty To Celebrate 80th Birthday With Special Concert
Skid Row Plot 'Revolutions Per Minute' Reissue
Ministry Share 'Everyday Is Halloween' Video
Upon Wings Unleash New Anthem 'My Remedy'
Russ Ballard Shares 'Courageous' Video