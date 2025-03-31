BRKN LOVE Mark Album Release With 'Cruel' Video

(FP) BRKN LOVE celebrates the release of their third LP 'The Program,' via Spinefarm. The release is heralded by a new single, "Cruel," accompanied by a new music video, available below.

Exuding bravado, mystique, and a whole lot of heart, BRKN LOVE sets the rulebook on fire by plugging in, turning up, and churning out the kind of rock 'n' roll that makes you feel a little freer. Their gritty riffs pack enough punch to shake any stage while the grooves quake with just the right amount of hip-swinging gusto. Led by vocalist and guitarist Justin Benlolo, the music drips swagger, soul, and spirit amplified by arena-sized hooks and intriguingly inventive musicality.

About "Cruel," Justin had this to say: "'Cruel' is one of the most ambitious songs we've ever made. We leaned into our R&B influences on this one, breaking free from the boundaries we'd previously set for ourselves. This track marks a new chapter for BRKN LOVE, pushing our sound into brand-new territory. Lyrically, it's about that moment when you've had enough - when someone has mistreated you for too long, and you finally decide to walk away. No second-guessing, no looking back. It is what it is.

"We recorded the song at the legendary Foo Fighters' Studio 606, capturing the energy and spirit of the greats we've always admired. The entire experience brought a new dimension to our sound, and we couldn't be more excited to share 'Cruel' with the world. Thank you so much and turn it up loud."

