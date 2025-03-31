Campout For The Cause Returns After 5 Year Hiatus

(BHM) Bonfire Entertainment is thrilled to announce the return of the beloved Campout for the Cause, after a hiatus since 2019. This family-friendly festival offers a unique escape and is brought to you by the same team behind WinterWonderGrass, BajaWonderGrass, and RiverWonderGrass, known for their experiences that emphasize quality over quantity.

With only 2,000 tickets available, this intimate gathering promises an unforgettable experience, offering attendees the chance to awaken their wild and embrace the magic, beauty, and collective spirit of Campout for the Cause, taking place September 19-20 in Salida, CO, with early camping and a special welcome picnic on Thursday, September 18.

This year, the festival will feature fifteen incredible bands across two stages, alongside local food trucks, a coffee bar, the Yoga Barn, as well as creekside workshops and wellness activities. Campout For The Cause has also partnered with Colorado's Coletrain Music Academy, offering a unique opportunity for festival-goers to immerse themselves in music education. With professional instructors on-site, attendees can enjoy lessons, group jams, and more. No matter the skill level, these interactive sessions provide a welcoming environment to learn, grow, and collaborate with fellow music lovers.

Nestled at the base of the majestic Sawatch Range at Hutchinson Ranch, located in the historic mountain town of Salida, Colorado, "our new home feels like a long lost outpost on our journey West," says Scotty Stoughton, founder of Bonfire Entertainment. "The seven-generation Hutchinson Ranch needs our help to keep their open spaces open, as Salida's strong agricultural roots are being challenged by development.

"Campout was created along the Colorado River following the destructive fire at State Bridge Lodge," recalls Stoughton. "Many of us lost a timeless meeting place, a home to play music, camp, bang the drums around the campfire, and share stories. From the ashes grew Campout For The Cause."

Life today is ever consumed with being busy, everything is busy, hurried, missed, and thrown away. Campout inspires us to slow down and remember what is truly important in life, community, family, conversation, being outside and laughing. "There is no reason not to come," continues Stoughton. "This experience will reignite your life."

Campout For The Cause 2025 Music Lineup:

Elephant Revival

Moontricks

Gone Gone Beyond

Lindsay Lou

Clay Street Unit

WinterWonderWomen

Pickin' on the Dead

Ramona

Bonfire Dub

LVDY

Magoo

Silas Herman & The Tone Unit

Leadville Cherokee

Deer Creek Sharpshooters

The Little Moon Travelers

Campout For The Cause 2025 Yoga Lineup:

Mary Beth La Rue

Steph Winsor

Lisa Shanken

Heath Perry

Alana Mitnick

Yoga Olas

Tyler Trafficanti

Out Here Yoga

