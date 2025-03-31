Fitz and The Tantrums Surprise Fans With 'Ruin The Night'

(2b) Fitz and The Tantrums have surprised fans with the release of "Ruin The Night," their first new music of 2025. Produced by Jonas Jeberg (Panic! At The Disco, Selena Gomez, Nicki Minaj), the introspective track sees co-lead vocalist Michael 'Fitz' Fitzpatrick tangled in the past, while trying to remain grounded in the present.

"Some memories just refuse to take the hint. 'Ruin The Night' is about trying to move on while the past is still living rent-free in your head. It's raw, It's real, and it's a little messy, but that's life," Fitz shares. "This track is just the beginning. More to come!"

Fitz and The Tantrums have also announced a massive 31-city summer headline tour. The Man On The Moon Tour will kick off on July 24 in San Diego, CA, visit major markets across North America, and wrap on August 31 in Austin, TX. Aloe Blacc and Neal Francis will appear as special guests on select dates. Ax and the Hatchetman, SNACKTIME, and Gable Price and Friends will provide support. The tour's complete itinerary can be found below. Citi is the official card of the Man On The Moon Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, April 2 at 10:00am local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Man On The Moon Tour Dates

July 24, 2025 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts by the Bay*

July 25, 2025 - Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair @ Pacific Amphitheater$

July 26, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort and Casino*~

July 28, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - Sandy Amphitheater*

July 29, 2025 - Denver, CO - Denver Botanical Gardens*+

July 31, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman*

August 01, 2025 - Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Casino

August 02, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue*

August 03, 2025 - Fargo, ND - UP District Festival Field*

August 05, 2025 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee*

August 06, 2025 - Carmel, IN - The Palladium*-

August 07, 2025 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre*

August 08, 2025 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall*

August 09, 2025 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre*

August 11, 2025 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues*

August 12, 2025 - Buffalo, NY - Artpark@

August 14, 2025 - New York, NY - Pier 17@%

August 15, 2025 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live%

August 16, 2025 - Elora, ON - Riverfest Elora

August 18, 2025 - Boston, MA - House of Blues%

August 19, 2025 - Washington, DC - The Anthem%

August 20, 2025 - Richmond, VA - Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden%

August 22, 2025 - Fletcher, NC - Sierra Nevada Brewing Co Amphitheatre^

August 23, 2025 - Newport, RI - International Tennis Hall Of Fame

August 24, 2025 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle^

August 25, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium^

August 26, 2025 - St Louis, MO - The Factory at The District^

August 28, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - Cains Ballroom^

August 29, 2025 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall^

August 30, 2025 - San Antonio, TX - Stable Hall^

August 31, 2025 - Austin, TX - ACL Live @ the Moody Theater^

With special guests:

$Aloe Blacc

@Neal Francis

With support from:

*Ax and the Hatchetmen

%SNACKTIME

^Gable Price and Friends

~On-sale TBD

-On-sale May 19

+On-sale April 28

