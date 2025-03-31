Jack White Releases Limited Edition 7-Inch Ahead Of No Name Tour Leg Launch

(BH) Ahead of the next leg of his No Name Tour, Jack White has announced a limited-edition 7-inch release of "Archbishop Harold Holmes" b/w "Archbishop Harold Holmes (Live) - Recorded at The Blind Pig - Ann Arbor, MI - 9/1/24," available Friday, April 11 on worldwide on black vinyl and on tri-color vinyl exclusively at Third Man Records storefront locations.
One of the unquestionable highlights of the GRAMMY Award-nominated album, No Name, "Archbishop Harold Holmes" is backed by an exclusive live version, recorded during White's surprise show at Ann Arbor, MI's The Blind Pig last September.
Having already traveled North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Japan, the sold-out No Name Tour resumes later this week with a show at St. Louis, MO's The Factory on Thursday, April 3.
No Name is available now via Third Man Records. The acclaimed collection was recently honored with a 2025 GRAMMY Award nomination for "Best Rock Album" - White's 34th solo career nomination and 46th overall, along with 16 total GRAMMY Award wins. With its clandestine, white-label appearance at Third Man Records locations last Summer, customers received free, unmarked vinyl copies slipped, guerilla-style, into their shopping bags. True to his DIY roots, the record was recorded at White's Third Man Studio throughout 2023 and 2024, pressed to vinyl at Third Man Pressing, and released by Third Man Records.
JACK WHITE - NO NAME TOUR 2025
APRIL
3 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory
4 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
5 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
7 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
8 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
10 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
11 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
12 - Detroit, MI - The Masonic Temple Theatre
13 - Detroit, MI - The Masonic Temple Theatre
15 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
18 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
19 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
MAY
4 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
5 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
6 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
8 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
9 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
12 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
13 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
15 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
16 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
17 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
19 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre
20 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre
22 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
23 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
24 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
26 - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24
27 - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24
AUGUST
3 - Portland, ME - Back Cove Music & Arts Festival †
SEPTEMBER
11-14 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond †
† FESTIVAL APPEARANCE
