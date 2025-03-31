Jack White Releases Limited Edition 7-Inch Ahead Of No Name Tour Leg Launch

(BH) Ahead of the next leg of his No Name Tour, Jack White has announced a limited-edition 7-inch release of "Archbishop Harold Holmes" b/w "Archbishop Harold Holmes (Live) - Recorded at The Blind Pig - Ann Arbor, MI - 9/1/24," available Friday, April 11 on worldwide on black vinyl and on tri-color vinyl exclusively at Third Man Records storefront locations.

One of the unquestionable highlights of the GRAMMY Award-nominated album, No Name, "Archbishop Harold Holmes" is backed by an exclusive live version, recorded during White's surprise show at Ann Arbor, MI's The Blind Pig last September.

Having already traveled North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Japan, the sold-out No Name Tour resumes later this week with a show at St. Louis, MO's The Factory on Thursday, April 3.

No Name is available now via Third Man Records. The acclaimed collection was recently honored with a 2025 GRAMMY Award nomination for "Best Rock Album" - White's 34th solo career nomination and 46th overall, along with 16 total GRAMMY Award wins. With its clandestine, white-label appearance at Third Man Records locations last Summer, customers received free, unmarked vinyl copies slipped, guerilla-style, into their shopping bags. True to his DIY roots, the record was recorded at White's Third Man Studio throughout 2023 and 2024, pressed to vinyl at Third Man Pressing, and released by Third Man Records.

JACK WHITE - NO NAME TOUR 2025

APRIL

3 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory

4 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

5 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

7 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

8 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

10 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

11 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

12 - Detroit, MI - The Masonic Temple Theatre

13 - Detroit, MI - The Masonic Temple Theatre

15 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

18 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

19 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

MAY

4 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

5 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

6 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

8 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

9 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

13 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

15 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

16 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

17 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

19 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre

20 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre

22 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

23 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

24 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

26 - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24

27 - Sacramento, CA - Channel 24

AUGUST

3 - Portland, ME - Back Cove Music & Arts Festival †

SEPTEMBER

11-14 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond †

† FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

