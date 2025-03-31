Jenna Raine Announces Summer Tour Dates

(Warner) Jenna Raine announces her first-ever run of headline tour dates, to take place this Summer. Kicking off in Nashville on June 11, Jenna will play shows in Dallas-her hometown-and Atlanta before wrapping up in Salt Lake City on June 17. Pre-sale takes place Wednesday, April 2 at 10am local time, followed by general on-sale beginning Thursday, April 3 at 10am local time.
The news arrives on the heels of her latest catchy single, "Good Grief," which previews her forthcoming EP, Only Started Growing, arriving April 25th via Warner Records. The 6-track EP will also include recent fan-favorite "21," which Jenna shared in celebration of her 21st birthday, and her 2024 hit "Roses."
Jenna Raine takes life's little lessons, moments of bliss, and unforgettable memories and turns them into the kind of pop music that you've got to sing with the windows down. The Dallas, Texas-born singer and songwriter continues to enchant audiences everywhere with her personal lyrics and infectious hooks. With previous viral hits like "It Is What It Is" and "see you later (ten years)," Jenna's breakout success has led to a performance at the 2023 MTV VMAs Block Party, recognition from Rolling Stone, Billboard, and V Magazine, and a cover feature in Girls' Life Magazine. She has also collaborated with artists like Australian Christian artist Aodhán King on "Still Worthy" and Joshua Bassett on "Don't Let Me Down."
Jenna Raine Summer Tour Dates:
June 11 - Nashville, TN @ The 58
June 12 - Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room
June 14 - Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl
June 17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
