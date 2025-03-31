Jimmy Eat World And Penfold Added To Best Friends Forever Lineup

(CCM) Best Friends Forever (BFF) has revealed Jimmy Eat World as the final headliner to be announced for the 2nd annual edition of the event, taking place Friday, October 10th through Sunday, October 12th at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

The beloved band from Mesa, AZ are putting together a special set for BFF fans, including songs from their seminal album Clarity plus others rarely heard in their live shows.

Today's announcement also brings the news of Penfold's addition to the lineup as well. The New Jersey band will reunite for their first show in years when they take the stage in Las Vegas this fall.

BFF 2025 continues the festival's mission of bringing together some of the most beloved emo / indie rock acts originating in the 90s and early aughts, and pairing them present day torchbearers in a celebration of independent artists and their community of fans. This year's event brings music fans another lineup stacked with reunions, full album plays, anniversary performances, and farewell shows.

Best Friends Forever will again take place at the open air Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in the charming heart of historic downtown Las Vegas, just steps from Fremont Street. Following last year's event, dubbed a "beautifully curated upstart festival," and "a wonderful weekend away" by Stereogum, BFF 2025 will usher in a variety of improvements to build upon the success of the first year. The changes are informed by the festival team's own observations during the inaugural event, as well as the helpful feedback from concertgoers shared in the post event survey.

Re-entry privileges will now be granted to all 3-Day passes! The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will also provide free water re-fill stations available each day from open to close, and the site will feature improved viewing areas for those with accessibility needs. Additional changes will see new size options and reduced prices for beverages, along with an increase in non-alcoholic drinks. Food options will be better targeted to audience requests, and additional craft and retail vendors will be featured at this year's festival.

Best Friends Forever began as a celebration of the bands we grew up on-bands who created music that defined scenes, shaped cities, and inspired entire underground movements. More importantly, BFF honors the moments in life when we formed lasting friendships through music-the kind of friendships where you can always pick up right where you left off.

