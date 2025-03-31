John Fogerty To Celebrate 80th Birthday With Special Concert

(SFM) Grammy winner, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee John Fogerty has announced a special concert at New York City's Beacon Theatre taking place on his 80th birthday, May 28, 2025. Celebrating his legacy while casting his eye to the future, the legend will perform his classic hits that continue to shape the sound of American music today, backed by a band including his sons Shane and Tyler Fogerty. Tickets are on sale this Friday, April 4, and local pre-sale begins on Wednesday, April 2.
The Beacon show is one of several high-profile appearances, performances, and honors planned in 2025. Fogerty kicked off the year in January with performances at the Fire Aid benefit concert in Los Angeles and a brief residency at the Wynn Encore Theater in Las Vegas. Earlier this month he appeared at SXSW for a show at Stubb's BBQ, playing songs from "one of the great rock & roll catalogs...with a genuine sweetness" (Rolling Stone), followed by a Keynote conversation with fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tom Morello.
On April 24, Fogerty will give a headlining performance at Jazz Fest in New Orleans, and just days later will be honored at the 2025 American Music Honors, hosted by the Bruce Springsteen Archives & Center for American Music at Monmouth University in NJ. The American Music Honors celebrate artists who have demonstrated artistic excellence, creative integrity, and a longstanding commitment to the value of music within national consciousness. The April 26 event is hosted by Brian Williams and will feature presenters Bruce Springsteen, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, and Stevie Van Zandt.
In June, Fogerty will return to Glastonbury for his first performance at the legendary festival in nearly twenty years. On July 6, he will headline the Hollywood Bowl, with more exciting news to be announced soon.
