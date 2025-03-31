Jonas Brothers Premiere 'Love Me To Heaven' Video

(Republic) Following the massive success of JONASCON and a slew of exciting announcements earlier this week, including a 2025 stadium and arena tour and multiple new albums, GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum superstars Jonas Brothers are back today with the official music video for their latest single "Love Me To Heaven".

Directed by Anthony Mandler [Beyonce, Jay Z, Rihanna] and shot in New York City, the video shows the band performing the anthemic and fan favorite track live in a recording studio. Rolling Stone praised the song as a "rousing pop number," while Billboard declared, "'Love Me To Heaven' marks the next step in what's shaping up to be a major year for the band." Stay tuned for a longer fan edit version of the video featuring fan testimonials shot by Mandler at JONASCON, coming soon!

Jonas Brothers debuted "Love Me To Heaven" live last Sunday at the milestone JONASCON fan event at New Jersey's American Dream, where they celebrated 20 years of legacy, memories, and the Jonas Brothers fan community with over 75,000 fans from all over the world in attendance. JONASCON kicked off what's bound to be an unforgettable year for the Jonas Brothers, including their brand new album, Greetings from Your Hometown, due out August 8th, and the highly-anticipated "JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM" Tour.

"JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM" is on-sale now-it will kick off August 10th at MetLife Stadium and make stops at iconic venues like Dodger Stadium, Fenway Park, Hersheypark Stadium, and more. Marshmello will join the tour for the 10 stadium shows, bringing his chart-topping hits - including his iconic collabs with the brothers - to life in a high-energy set that keeps the party going all night. The All-American Rejects and Boys Like Girls will also join as special guests in select cities.

JONAS BROTHERS: "JONAS20: LIVING THE DREAM" TOUR DATES

*With Marshmello

+With The All-American Rejects

#With Boys Like Girls

Sun Aug 10 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium*+

Tue Aug 12 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park*+

Thu Aug 14 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park*+

Sun Aug 17 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium*+

Thu Aug 21 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre*#

Sat Aug 23 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park*#

Tue Aug 26 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field*#

Thu Aug 28 - Detroit, MI - Comerica Park*#

Sun Aug 31 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field*#

Sat Sep 06 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium*#

Thu Sep 18 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena#

Sat Sep 20 - Portland, OR - Moda Center#

Mon Sep 22 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena#

Thu Sep 25 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center#

Fri Sep 26 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center#

Sun Sep 28 - Phoenix, AZ - PHX Arena (Formerly Footprint Center)#

Thu Oct 02 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena#

Sun Oct 05 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena#

Mon Oct 06 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center#

Tue Oct 07 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center+

Wed Oct 08 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center+

Fri Oct 10 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center+

Sun Oct 12 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum+

Tue Oct 14 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena+

Thu Oct 16 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center+

Fri Oct 17 - Austin, TX - Moody Center+

Sat Oct 18 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center+

Sun Oct 19 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center+

Wed Oct 22 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena+

Fri Oct 24 - Sunrise, FL - Amerant Bank Arena+

Sun Oct 26 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center+

Tue Oct 28 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Wed Oct 29 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center+

Sat Nov 01 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena+

Sun Nov 02 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse+

Tue Nov 04 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center+

Wed Nov 05 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center+

Thu Nov 06 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena+

Sat Nov 08 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center+

Sun Nov 09 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center+

Tue Nov 11 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Arena+

Wed Nov 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena+

Fri Nov 14 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena+

