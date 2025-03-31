KC and The Sunshine Band, The Jacksons, WAR Lead 2026 Ultimate Disco Cruise

(2911) The Ultimate Disco Cruise and Beyond will return to the Norwegian Pearl as it embarks from Miami, Florida, on February 23, 2026, for its 5-day voyage headed to Montego Bay and Grand Cayman.

Filled with non-stop music entertainment that includes KC and The Sunshine Band, The Jacksons, WAR, The Ohio Players, Kid Creole and The Coconuts, Sister Sledge ft. Sledgendary, Evelyn "Champagne" King, The Sugarhill Gang, The Hues Corporation, The Fatback Band, Boogie Wonder Band, Urban Guerilla Orchestra, and Miami Sound Revue in a special tribute to Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine, this 6th sailing is destined to bring back all your disco dreams!

"This cruise is a chance to go back and relive an era that gave us some of the greatest music of our lives and memories we can never forget," says Alan Rubens, Executive Producer of the Ultimate Disco Cruise and Beyond.

Music lovers of 70's and '80s great dance music will take a journey back in time with the most fun-loving songs that everyone sings along to all while the Norwegian Pearl comes to life with sparkling mirror balls, glitter, and a late-night dance club experience at Studio 55, the hottest nightclub at sea. All in all, the fun at sea will showcase over 40 live performances and countless themed events and parties.

The 2025 Disco Cruise and Beyond sold out, so don't miss your chance to dawn your bell bottoms, platform shoes, and jiggy accessories. Cabins available include Club Balcony Suites, Balcony, Oceanview and Interior cabins with prices per person ranging from $2,299 to $4,199 per person, which includes all applicable taxes, fees, and gratuities. Monthly payment plans are available through StarVista LIVE. To book your cabin, visit ultimatediscocruise.com.

