Kevin Koplar Releases New Album 'To A Better Dark'

(planetary) Kevin Koplar returns with a brand new album, To A Better Dark. A compilation of ten original tracks, the new album comes on the heels of two exciting singles "If You Knock Hard Enough" and "Broken Breeze". After premiering exclusively via The Arts STL, the new album is now available on all streaming platforms.

To A Better Dark is a compilation of ten enriching tracks that offer up a doseful of funk, contemporary pop, and rock soundscapes. Filled with introspective tunes about the pains of feeling like an outsider, each track is a luminescent experience with a unique voice that crosses moods as well as genres. Filled with collaborations from some of LA's finest musicians including Chris Cosgrove and Rick Wood, the album simultaneously celebrates the grooves of St. Louis.

Koplar recruited a lineup of star-studded additions to the album, including drummer Brendan Buckley (Morrissey, Shakira) and multi-grammy award winning engineer Howie Weinberg (who mastered Nirvana's Nevermind). The legendary Chris Cosgrove also lent his chops to the track, as lead single "Broken Breeze" was produced out of his home studio (Permanent Records Roadhouse) in 2024. Working with this elite roster of musicians enabled Koplar to create something truly innovative and new, which is showcased throughout the new album, To A Better Dark. Stream via Spotify here

Related Stories

Singled Out: Kevin Koplar's Broken Breeze

News > Kevin Koplar