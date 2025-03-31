MESHUGGAH To Deliver Indelible Edition of Immutable This Week

(CS) Following the critical acclaim of the original 2022 release, Swedish progressive metal pioneers MESHUGGAH are preparing to unveil the Indelible Edition of Immutable. This new edition redefines the album's depth and clarity, and includes three riveting live tracks recorded during MESHUGGAH's world tours in 2023 and 2024, all delivered in a distinctive grandeur of gold-foil accented packaging on vinyl and digipak format. Immutable, The Indelible Edition is set to make sonic waves on April 4th, 2025, via Reigning Phoenix Music.

With a wealth of innovation and creativity spanning a career of over thirty years, MESHUGGAH remain one of the most widely revered in heavy music. Beginning in Umeå, Sweden, by guitarist Fredrik Thordendal, frontman Jens Kidman in 1987 and bassist Peter Nordin, MESHUGGAH devoted themselves to carving their own, previously untrodden path, intentionally subverting the status quo of metal in the 1991 debut Contradictions Collapse.

The subsequent solidifying of the line-up comprised of Thordendal, Kidman and Nordin, alongside rhythm guitarist Mårten Hagström and powerhouse drummer Tomas Haake, saw MESHUGGAH's powerful artistic vision soon start to emerge. By the time of the release of Destroy Erase Improve, MESHUGGAH had not only rejected but annihilated any possible remnants of the early 90s metal rulebook. Joined shortly after by bassist Gustaf Hielm, the band's tour of Europe as main support to MACHINE HEAD rapidly augmented their reach and fan-base. As the 1998 Chaosphere arrived, MESHUGGAH were established heavyweights.

The early 2000s saw MESHUGGAH unleash their dynamic and progressive edge, rebranding and reconstructing their sound from it's bones once again. The band consistently injected a futuristic sonic quality through their brutality and enhanced atmospheric elements across their music. MESHUGGAH retained experimentation at the forefront of their artistic process, refusing to entrap themselves within the confines of any given style. The addition of new bassist Dick Lövgren, in 2004, brought renewed vigor as the band embarked on continued success across the 00s and 2010s.

Not only critical acclaim, but commercial acclaim arose as 2012's Koloss and 2016's The Violent Sleep Of Reason exploded onto the Billboard Top 200 chart at #17. TVSOR also conquered Australia's Top 10 Album chart, while the album's opener Clockworks was nominated for a Grammy for Best Metal Performance in 2018. That same year, MESHUGGAH walked away from Metal Hammer's Golden Gods awards ceremony with the much-coveted "Inspiration" trophy.

2022 brought the release of MESHUGGAH's ninth and most boundary pushing studio album to date, Immutable. The album saw further reinventing of the Swedish act's sound without sacrificing the idiosyncrasies and untamable creative principals by which MESHUGGAH abide. Now, in 2025, MESHUGGAH continues to redefine heavy music with their latest album, Immutable. Recorded at Sweetspot Studios in Halmstad, Sweden, and mastered by Grammy-winning engineer Vlado Meller.

Coinciding with the album reissue, MESHUGGAH is set to electrify stages across the U.S. and Canada with a massive tour starting this March. The tour showcases the band's complex themes and intricate soundscapes, bringing their creative evolution to life. MESHUGGAH will headline the run with full support from the iconic and equally legendary CANNIBAL CORPSE and CARCASS. This lineup creates a powerhouse of intense performances, blending MESHUGGAH's innovative metal fusion with the brutal death metal of CANNIBAL CORPSE and the melodic engagements of CARCASS.

