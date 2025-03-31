Ministry Share 'Everyday Is Halloween' Video

(FRPR) For the first time ever, Ministry has an official music video for the eternal hit, "Everyday is Halloween." Originally released in 1984, Al Jourgensen's rally cry for the goth community and misunderstood creatures of the night has remained a cult classic over the decades and is finally being given the visual treatment it deserves.
Says Jourgensen, "I'm amazed and honored that folks are still listening to this song 40 years on. Fly that freak flag proudly."
"Everyday is Halloween" is one of the cuts on the forthcoming album, The Squirrely Years Revisited, out now via Cleopatra Records that sees Jourgensen making peace with the past. After the incredible reception to Ministry's With Sympathy and Twitch-heavy set at Cruel World 2024, Jourgensen decided it was time to reexamine his long-dormant synth pop hits and give them a fresh polish 40 years later.
Featuring 9 tracks (3 additional bonus tracks on CD), The Squirrely Years Revisited offers reworked versions of not only "Everyday Is Halloween," but also "Work For Love," "I'm Not An Effigy," and "I'll Do Anything For You."
