Momma Preview New Album with 'Rodeo' Video

(Chromatic) Ahead of this Friday's release of their highly anticipated new album Welcome to My Blue Sky (Polyvinyl Record Co. / Lucky Number Music), Momma have shared their new single "Rodeo" alongside a Richard Phillip Smith-directed video.

The track offers up a heavy-hearted anthem that channels both frustration and longing-a tension perfectly echoed in its pummeling riffs, staccato drum beats, and indelibly sweet vocal delivery.

"This song is written from the perspective of two people we kind of left behind, romantically. It's our attempt at honoring their stories by tapping into the feeling of being replaced by someone else. We made the video with Richard Smith, who had the idea to put us on an ice rink and have someone skating around us, with a bull chasing her. It's supposed to replicate the idea of being in the center of the ring of a rodeo, and feeling like someone is doing laps around you and you just can't keep up," songwriters/vocalists/guitarists Allegra Weingarten (she/her) and Etta Friedman (they/them) explain.

Momma-recently named artists to watch by The New York Times-made their late night television debut last week on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with an electrifying performance of "I Want You (Fever)," their rising Alternative & AAA radio hit and the album's lead single. Later today, Weingarten and Friedman will be interviewed on Apple Music's New Music Daily Radio with Zane Lowe program-taking place at 9:45am PT / 12:45pm ET.

Momma will embark on a headlining tour later this month, with three already sold-out shows at their biggest venues to date-Cambridge's The Sinclair (May 28th), Washington D.C.'s The Atlantis (May 29th), and Brooklyn's Warsaw (May 31st). The band is also set to play an impressive set of festival shows this year including Primavera Sound (Barcelona and Porto) and Outbreak Festival (London and Manchester) in June.

Momma 2025 Tour Dates:

4/23 - Louisville, KY - Big Four Lawn Waterfront Park +

4/25 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner ^

4/26 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall ^

4/28 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West ^

4/29 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East ^

4/30 - Memphis, TN - Growlers ^

5/2 - Houston, TX - Last Concert Cafe ^ !

5/3 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips ^ !

5/4 - Austin, TX - Mohawk ^ !

5/6 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

5/9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre *

5/10 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall *

5/12 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater *

5/13 - Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret *

5/14 - Seattle, WA - Neumos *

5/16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

5/16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge (KBP After Party) *

5/17 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater *

5/19 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line *

5/20 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *

5/22 - Toronto, ON - Axis *

5/23 - Ottawa, ON - Club SAW *

5/24 - Montreal, QC - Theatre Fairmount *

5/28 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair * [SOLD OUT]

5/29 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis * [SOLD OUT]

5/30 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *

5/31 - New York, NY - Warsaw * [SOLD OUT]

06/04 - 08 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound

06/12 - 15 - Porto, PT - Primavera Sound Festival

06/13 - London, UK - Outbreak Festival

06/14 - Manchester, UK - Outbreak Festival

+ with The Verve Pipe

^ with support from Brennan Wedl

! with support from On Being An Angel

* with support from Wishy

Related Stories

Dylan Schneider Takes Fans To 'Momma's House'

Dalton Dover Celebrates His Mom With 'I Wouldn't Be Here'

News > Momma