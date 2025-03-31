Natanya Previews New EP With 'Daydream' Video

(Orienteer) London-based singer-songwriter-producer Natanya announces her new EP Feline's Return due June 27th via Human Re-Sources. Feline's Return marks a bold evolution in her sound, as she embraces a more classic pop-driven sound while building on the foundations laid in her debut EP and coming-of-age project, Sorrow at Sunrise.

Alongside the announcement, Natanya shares her new single and video for "Daydream." Blending alt-rock, pop and r&b, she invites listeners on a journey of self-reflection and quiet courage, making it the perfect soundtrack for moments of introspection and personal discovery. "Daydream is about the fear of sharing yourself with the world," says Natanya.

Born in North West London, Natanya has always considered music her second language. She began classical piano lessons at the age of four and quickly discovered her perfect pitch. As a teenager, she attended the Julian Joseph Jazz Academy on weekends, where she wrote her first songs. Inspired by Janet Jackson, Amy Winehouse, Paramore, and Stevie Wonder, she started producing beats with friends. This pursuit culminated in her debut tape, Sorrow At Sunrise (2023), featuring confessional writing set against a rich sonic tapestry. Written as six diary entries, the tape details the first tastes of independence during her first year studying English Literature at University College London, all while juggling a budding musical career.

Last year she shared her single "boombox," uncovering new facets of her production style. It leans into low-end, synth-heavy sonics mixed with afro fusion inspired sounds, juxtaposed with flowery instrumentation - something she first introduced in her last project. By extending the parameters of her musical tapestry, she further solidifies her promise as one of alt-pop's most exciting and versatile future contributors.

