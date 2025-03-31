Russ Ballard Shares 'Courageous' Video

(FP) Renowned rock singer Russ Ballard premiers his new single and accompanying video "Courageous," taken from his upcoming double album 'Songs From The Warehouse / The Hits Rewired,' out on April 25, 2025, via Frontiers Music Srl.
This release is a real treat for all rock fans: the first CD contains new songs, which show once again that the inspiration never left RUSS, while the second CD includes brand new recordings of famous hits either penned or performed by him during the years.
About the new single, Russ Ballard says: "Living in a mad world - aren't we somehow? In a world where a little girl is a 'mother to her brother for so long.' I had this strong story in my mind one day... A dark one with a good end - 'You have the power to stand strong - Long may you shine on.'"
He also expresses his excitement for the album: "It's a buzz releasing a new album. What started as my 'Lockdown-tapes' during the pandemic became an album! During lockdown, my studio was a lifesaver for me, and I found new ways of writing and recording. The result gives the listeners a good insight into this time - have a listen!"
