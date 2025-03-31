Savannah Dean Reeves Asks 'How About You' With New Single

(BN) Savannah Dean Reeves has announced the release of her self-penned tune, "How About You." The new tune is a powerful and emotionally charged song that captures the raw journey of healing and moving on.
It weaves through the whirlwind of thoughts-wondering what the other person is doing, reflecting on personal emotions, and ultimately coming to terms with one's reality. Driven by deep emotion, vivid memories, and the uncertainty of the unknown, How About You offers an intimate glimpse into the complexities of letting go.
Savannah shared, "My newest release is deeply relatable to anyone who has gone through a separation. How About You captures the whirlwind of thoughts-wondering what the other person is doing, questioning emotions, and trying to make sense of everything. I wrote this song because we all think and wonder, and there's no right or wrong way to process our emotions. When you go through something difficult, you rarely get the answers you want or need-and that uncertainty can be overwhelming. While writing, I realized that my thoughts, emotions, and memories became the song.I hope listeners genuinely feel the emotion behind How About You. I want it to remind people that overthinking is human and there's no perfect way to navigate our feelings. More than anything, I want this to be a song that people scream at the top of their lungs-because sometimes, that's the only way to let it all out."
"I'm not gonna tell you that I miss you
It don't work that way
I've been sitting here thinking about
All the reasons to stay
Maybe you're just good at lying
Oh and trust me I'm trying
To not hide behind the pain
Of why we walked away
Oh why'd we walk away
How about you
Did you ever feel the same
Or do you drive around at three a.m.
Cursin' my name
How about you
Do you ever think back
Or when you get a memory of us
Do you chase it with a bottle of jack
How about you
I wanna know about you ..."
"How About you" was produced by Matt McQueen and Curtis Leiser at Gem City Studio in Jellico, TN - Matt McQueen & Curtis Leiser. Studio musicians on the single included Studio Musicians Names, Evan Hammons (Drums), Guitar (Curtis Lieser), Bryn Dawson (BGV).
