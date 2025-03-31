Skid Row Plot 'Revolutions Per Minute' Reissue

(Atom Splitter) Skid Row exploded onto the music scene in the late '80s, becoming a predominant force in the hard rock and heavy metal genre. Known for their raw energy, melodic hooks, and a relentless edge, Skid Row earned global success with hits such as "18 and Life," "Youth Gone Wild," and "I Remember You." The band became synonymous with the rebellious spirit of the late '80s and early '90s, selling millions of albums worldwide and solidifying their place in rock history.

Following the success of their last studio album, The Gang's All Here, it's easy to recognize the consistent quality that Snake Sabo, Scotti Hill, and Rachel Bolan have brought to every chapter of their discography.

The band's fifth studio album Revolutions Per Minute represents a pivotal moment in the band's career, with Skid Row stepping outside of their comfort zone and bringing new ideas and influences into the fold. The album showcases the band's evolving style, combining their signature grit with a more modern, aggressive tone.

Newly mastered in 2025, this reissue edition of Revolutions Per Minute offers fans the opportunity to rediscover this classic album and appreciate its enduring impact.

Pre-order the reissue edition here.

REVOLUTIONS PER MINUTE TRACK LISTING:

"Disease"

"Another Dick In The System"

"Pulling My Heart out From Under Me"

"When God Can't Wait"

"Shut Up Baby, I Love You"

"Strength"

"White Trash"

"You Lie"

"Nothing"

"Love Is Dead

"Let It Ride"

"You Lie" (Corn Fed Mix)

VINYL SIDE SPLIT:

A: 1-6; B: 7-12

2006 ALBUM LINEUP:

Johnny Solinger - Lead Vocals

Snake - Guitar + Backing Vocals

Scotti Hill - Guitar + Backing Vocals

Rachel Bolan -Bass + Backing Vocals

Dave Gara - Drums + Backing Vocals

Related Stories

Sebastian Bach To Headline The Rock from the Heart Benefit Concert

Lzzy Hale Open To Rocking With Skid Row Again

Skid Row Currently Auditioning Singers

Skid Row Celebrate '18 & Life' Anniversary With U.S. Rum Launch

News > Skid Row