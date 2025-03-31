The Voice Champ Gina Miles Teams With beyerdynamic For New Music

(MBA) beyerdynamic, the preferred audio brand for musicians and studio professionals around the world, is teaming up with singer-songwriter and The Voice Season 23 winner Gina Miles on the creation of her next original release. Three singles, set to debut this spring, will mark Miles' first release since winning the esteemed US singing competition in 2023.

"At beyerdynamic, our mission has always been to empower artists by providing the highest-quality audio solutions, both in the studio and during their downtime," says Andreas Rapp, CEO of beyerdynamic. "Our new artist program builds on this commitment, fostering creativity and elevating the overall music-making experience. This ensures that artists like Gina Miles have access to pristine sound at every stage, from production to personal enjoyment."

"With Gina Miles, we were able to fund and support the creation of three original songs, and we're excited to continue partnering with her as she advances in her career," continued Rapp. "This collaboration also opens the door for future partnerships with other talented artists."

"As we got to know each other, we talked about something that so many independent artists, like me, struggle with: finding support for projects without the traditional record label structure," says Gina Miles. "That's where beyerdynamic, my producer/drummer John Richardson, and I came up with an alternative path. As a company that creates music products, they're always looking for new music to license for content. So instead of going through the conventional channels, they provided the funds upfront to me to create and record my next release - in exchange for licensing the finished music. The best part being I get to keep full ownership of my songs."

True to beyerdynamic's legacy of delivering high-quality sound, Gina Miles utilized a range of the company's industry-leading products during the production of her new music, including the new DT 1770 PRO MKII headphones, M 160, M 130, M 201, TG D58, MC 950, and M88 microphones. In anticipation of her upcoming release, Gina will also host a series of beyerdynamic product giveaways.

To learn more about this collaboration and beyerdynamic's artist partnership program, visit https://north-america.beyerdynamic.com/.

