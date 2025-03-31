Tyler Grant Releases 'Flatpicker'

(SJF) National Flatpicking Champion Tyler Grant releases his seventh album, aptly titled Flatpicker. The album displays what's made him such a celebrated artist, showcasing both his celebrated guitar work as well as his lyrical talent.

Album singles include "Coming Home to Stay," a burner of a bluegrass song that weighs whether the grass really is greener--or not--on the other side of the fence. "Goat Canyon Trestle" tells the story of the largest wooden trestle ever built, which still stands in the Mojave Desert of Eastern San Diego County.

Grant told The Bluegrass Situation: "It's also about the "Impossible Railroad" conceived by sugar and shipping magnate John D. Spreckels in 1906 and completed in 1919. History songs are tricky, and I am very proud of this one. The moral of the story is: If you take on the desert, it will always win." Check out the album here

