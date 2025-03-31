Upon Wings Unleash New Anthem 'My Remedy'

(Atom Splitter) Upon Wings are back in full force in 2025, and the female-led band has just released their second single of 2025, "My Remedy," which is a metalcore anthem.

On "My Remedy," Upon Wings unleash their heaviest song to date, with hard-hitting breakdowns, loud guitars, and pummeling rhythms backing vocalist Anne Autumn Erickson's angelic, heartfelt vocals. This powerful new song, which is about that one thing in life that gets your through hard times, is available now.

Upon Wings were quiet in 2024, but they're enjoying a fantastic 2025. In January, the band released "Haunting Me," an emotive electronic ballad with dark beats and production. Meanwhile, their music has been strong on streaming platforms, with their 2022 heavy metal single, "Last Love," garnering more than 26,000 streams on Spotify, and their 2023 single, "Distant Memory," is at nearly 12,000 Spotify streams. Both of those songs feature guitars from Kevin Jardine and pummeling rhythms from Kyng drummer Pepe Clarke Maga-a. "Distant Memory" also features a shredding guitar solo from Lita Ford guitarist Patrick Kennison.

Meanwhile, their debut single, "Afterlife" featuring Brett Hestla of Creed and Dark New Day, is also still going strong.

