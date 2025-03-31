Wavves Share Travis-Barker Produced Song 'Goner'

(Orienteer) Wavves announce their new album Spun, extensive North American tour dates, and share new single "Goner." The Travis-Barker produced song arrives alongside a Brandon Dermer-directed music video filmed at Wavves' recent Zebulon charity show. Dermer has previously directed Wavves' 2013 video for "That's On Me" and has directed videos for Blink-182 amongst others. Speaking about how the track came together with Travis, Williams shares:

"I had this song I had been sitting on, always revisited it and tried to record it a bunch of times but it was never just right. Eventually it was giving me PTSD. I was talking to Travis about doing some songs together and when I opened up the vault to him, this one jumped out so we laid it down and finally we got it right."

"Goner" and the previously released "So Long," will feature on the band's forthcoming album, Spun, due out June 6th with a headline North American tour set to launch later that month with supporting acts from Beach Goons and additional support from DEath Leans and Chokecherry on selct dates. Like Nathan Williams' earliest music, this album first took shape in a small shed behind his parents' house known as the hideaway. It's the place where Williams made some of his earliest albums, before he became known for his uncanny ability to write songs that sneered at the world while evoking pathos, sympathy, and a deep understanding of how sometimes we're our own worst enemies, and that can be okay.

Over a decade prior to this, Williams released King of the Beach an album that delivered on all of the promise that his first two homespun records Wavves and Wavvves captured. It's an album that also catapulted the band to worldwide acclaim as one of the new darlings of indie rock. It was a cocky collection of pop-punk gems that brought fame so rapidly it also, in part, led to a widely publicized on stage meltdown at Primavera Fest. Wavves recovered, as they always do, and eventually entered the major label system, where the band released two albums before Williams became disillusioned by the lack of creative agency available to him. In 2017, Williams self-released You're Welcome on his label, Ghost Ramp before returning to Fat Possum (the home of his first three albums) for Hideaway.

Fast forward to 2024, an older, wiser, and slightly less stoned Williams has again reunited with longtime bandmates Stephen Pope, Ross Traver, and Alex Gates for a new full-length Wavves album. Always known for their raucous live performances, Wavves fans can rest assured that 2025 will deliver on the last few years of relative quiet with new music and a massive North American tour on the way.

Upcoming Live Dates:

~: w/Death Lens

^: w/Chokecherry

**: No Beach Goons

6/24 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium ~

6/25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent ~

6/27 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios ~

6/28 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl ~

6/29 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos ~

7/2 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry ~

7/3 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon ~

7/5 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge ~

7/6 - Detroit, MI @ El Club ~

7/8 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace ^

7/9 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount ^

7/10 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair ^

7/11 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw ^

7/12 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage ^

7/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts ^

7/15 - Atlanta, GA @ The Loft ^

7/16 - New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina's ^

7/17 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

7/18 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves ^

7/19 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk ^

7/21 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister ^

7/22 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole ^

7/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

7/24 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park* *

7/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda **^

