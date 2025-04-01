Aittala Preview New Album With 'Machines (Prologue)'

(MDPR) Aittala has just dropped their latest single and video, "Machines (Prologue)", giving fans a powerful first taste of their highly anticipated album Machines , set for release on April 17, 2025 , via Exitus Strategem Records .

Originally written and demoed between 1990 and 1997 on an analog 4-track cassette recorder , the songs on Machines capture the raw essence of early progressive metal while benefiting from modern production techniques.

Machines is a nostalgic yet powerful tribute to AITTALA's roots, blending classic heavy metal, doom, progressive, power, thrash, and hard rock into an immersive experience.

