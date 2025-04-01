Aittala Preview New Album With 'Machines (Prologue)'

(MDPR) Aittala has just dropped their latest single and video, "Machines (Prologue)", giving fans a powerful first taste of their highly anticipated album Machines , set for release on April 17, 2025 , via Exitus Strategem Records .
Originally written and demoed between 1990 and 1997 on an analog 4-track cassette recorder , the songs on Machines capture the raw essence of early progressive metal while benefiting from modern production techniques.
Machines is a nostalgic yet powerful tribute to AITTALA's roots, blending classic heavy metal, doom, progressive, power, thrash, and hard rock into an immersive experience.
Sum 41 Say Goodbye With 'Radio Silence' Video- Creed Add Summer Of '99 Tour Dates- Ghost Share Chapter 20: Arrival Of A Secret Agent- Lamb of God- more
Linkin Park Move Stadium Show To Smaller Venue- Billy Corgan and The Machines of God Launching A Return To Zero Tour- John Fogerty 80th Birthday Bash- more
Miley Cyrus To Unleash 'End Of The World'- Stream F*ck U SKRILLEX You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!!- more
Rascal Flatts Wrap Sold-Out Weekend Of Shows With ACM Nomination- Jelly Roll Delivers 'Heart of Stone' To Country Radio- more
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Sum 41 Say Goodbye With 'Radio Since' Video
Ghost Share Chapter 20: Arrival Of A Secret Agent
Babymetal Going Capitol With 'Metal Forth'
Hear W.A.S.P. Rock The Stones' 'Paint It Black'
2025 idobi Radio Summer School Tour Announced
Burning Witches Invading The U.S. This Summer
Winona Fighter Expand Yes, Chef Tour
Analog Party Deliver 'Exhibit A'