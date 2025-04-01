Amelia Moore Announces EP Release Shows

(Republic) Amelia Moore is bringing her electrifying live show to both coasts this May. Catch her EP release shows at The Echo in Los Angeles on May 27th and Baby's All Right in New York on May 29th - a must-see for fans eager to experience her raw energy and captivating sound in an intimate setting.

Amelia will also take the stage at Outside Lands festival in San Francisco this August, giving fans another chance to see her live under the summer sky. If you've been craving new music coming from Amelia, the wait is almost over. Her new EP he's still just not that into you! drops May 9th.

What if the homeschool girl from your community theater troupe transformed into an alternative R&B outlier with an extraterrestrial high fashion sense and sourly sweet wit? She'd probably be a bit like Amelia Moore. The Georgia-born and Los Angeles-based songstress, producer, and multi-instrumentalist stretches sonic and stylistic boundaries almost to a breaking point, only to rein them in with the kind of sticky hooks you can't shake. Homeschooled during her childhood, Amelia embraced music and never let go, singing in choir and performing in local theater. Graduating high school at 16, she enrolled in Belmont University. One writing trip inspired her to drop out of school and settle in Los Angeles. A series of releases paved the way for her 2022 debut EP, teaching a robot to love. She performed "I feel everything" on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, and Apple Music spotlighted her as "Up Next." Following a series of professional twists and turns, she independently dropped he's just not that into you! EP. She caught Timbaland's attention during a TikTok live stream, leading to a collab with the legendary producer on "back to him." In the EP's wake, she personally funded her own headline tour and made a star-worthy turn at Camp Flog Gnaw. Amelia lit up social media again with "see through," attracting Absolutely, Coco Jones, and Samara Cyn for a fiery remix. Her new single "f***, marry, kill" was her first release with Republic Records. Now, she continues to morph at lightspeed for much more to come in 2025, as her new ep he's still just not that into you! drops May 9th.

