Analog Party Deliver 'Exhibit A'

(Speakeasy) Analog Party, one of L.A.'s rising new rock acts, returns with their bold five-song song EP, Exhibit A, out April 25. A taste of Exhibit A drops today with the release of the EP's title track.

Channeling influences like early Queens Of The Stone Age and Faith No More, "Exhibit A" delivers three and a half minutes of fierce riffs and relentless grooves, matching the intensity of the lyrics - a sardonic reflection on the turbulent state of the world.

"This collection of songs is a raw diary of my mid-twenties, reflecting both the personal and existential disorder in my life over the last few years," says singer/multi-instrumentalist Animaan Pathak. "Musically, it covers a lot of ground, from aggressive heavy rock to more left-field material with moody, ambient textures."

Largely a solo endeavor, Exhibit A also features contributions from Matt McJunkins (A Perfect Circle, Poppy) and Charles Horin (Post Profit).

Related Stories

News > Analog Party