Architects Launching North American Headline Summer Tour

(Live Nation) Architects are taking their explosive new album, The Sky, The Earth & All Between, on the road with a North American headline tour. Out now via Epitaph Records, the album has catapulted the band to new heights, and 2025 is shaping up to be a massive year.

Before storming the U.S., Architects will join Linkin Park for select dates in Germany on their highly anticipated world tour. The band will then kick off their North American run with festival appearances at Rock Fest, Upheaval, and Inkcarceration, before launching into 21 headlining shows across the U.S. and Canada, produced by Live Nation, with support from Erra and Holywatr.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Tuesday, April 1. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning April 4 at 10am local time.

This tour marks the first time North American fans will experience The Sky, The Earth & All Between live. The band's 11th studio album has already made a serious impact, debuting at #2 on the UK Official Albums Chart, #1 on Current Rock Albums (Music Connect), and cracking the Billboard 200 for the first time. Meanwhile, their single "Everything Ends" is making waves at rock radio, debuting as the #1 most-added track in its first week and jumping to #24 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart and #27 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

ARCHITECTS NORTH AMERICAN DATES:

Jul 17 - Cadott Rockfest - Cadott, WI*

Jul 18 - Upheaval Fest - Grand Rapids, MI*

Jul 20 - DWP Inkcarceration - Mansfield, OH*

Jul 21 - The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC

Jul 23 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

Jul 24 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN

Jul 26 - House Of Blues Houston - Houston, TX

Jul 27 - House of Blues Dallas - Dallas, TX

Jul 29 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

Jul 31 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

Aug 1 - House of Blues Anaheim - Anaheim, CA

Aug 2 - The Masonic - San Francisco, CA

Aug 4 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA

Aug 5 - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

Aug 7 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

Aug 8 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO

Aug 11 - The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus - Minneapolis, MN

Aug 12 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

Aug 14 - Great Canadian Toronto - Toronto, ON

Aug 15 - Place Bell - Laval, QC

Aug 16 - Citizens House of Blues Boston - Boston, MA

Aug 19 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

Aug 21 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

Aug 22 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY

*festivals

Related Stories

Architects Unleash 'The Sky, The Earth & All Between'

Hear Architects' New Song 'Blackhole'

Architects Deliver 'Whiplash' Video To Announce New Album

Architects Unleash 'Curse' As They Add New Leg To North American Tour

News > Architects