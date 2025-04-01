Babymetal Going Capitol With 'Metal Forth'

(ICLG) Acclaimed metal band Babymetal has signed to Capitol Records, the first Japanese artist to sign a frontline deal with the label. The group will release new album METAL FORTH, globally via Capitol Records on June 13.

Meaning "beyond metal," METAL FORTH features collaborations with Poppy, Electric Callboy, Spiritbox, Tom Morello, Bloodywood, Polyphia and Slaughter to Prevail-artists that BABYMETAL has connected with over the years while touring the globe.

"BABYMETAL's groundbreaking sound and compelling artistic vision have not only cultivated a worldwide following, but have also demonstrably shifted global music culture. We at Capitol Records are privileged to join them in this next chapter as we continue to amplify their international reach and influence with the upcoming release of Metal Forth." - Tom March, Chairman & CEO, Capitol Records

"This year, BABYMETAL celebrates its 15th anniversary and embarks on an exciting new chapter. With Capitol Records as our global partner, the sound of BABYMETAL will resonate across the world as we take on bolder, more dynamic endeavors than ever before. Stay tuned for what's to come." - Key "KOBAMETAL" Kobayashi, Producer & Manager of BABYMETAL CEO, BABYMETAL WORLD, LLC

As BABYMETAL celebrates its 15th anniversary this year, the band has mapped out a world tour that will include numerous firsts. In May, they'll embark on their first-ever headline arena tour in the UK and Europe, playing 12 shows across eight countries and concluding at The O2 Arena in London. BABYMETAL is the first Japanese group to headline a show at this iconic venue. The band will kick off its biggest North American tour yet on June 13. The 24-date run will include a June 24 show at The Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Related Stories

BABYMETAL Tap Black Veil Brides and Jinjer For North American Tour

Babymetal Concert Film Coming To Movie Theaters

BABYMETAL Announce North American Tour

Dethklok and Babymetal Announced Special Babyklok Shows

News > Babymetal