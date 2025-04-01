Burning Witches Invading The U.S. This Summer

(Napalm) Burning Witches's reign of excellence cannot be stopped! Hot off their recent 2024 maxi-single, The Spell Of The Skull, 2023 album The Dark Tower (debuting at #7 on the US Current Hard Music Albums chart), breakout North American tour supporting the mighty KK's PRIEST, and western US 2024 headline dates, the band is thrilled to announce they're returning to American shores this summer, for a series of intimate performances along the eastern corridor.
The "USA Tour 2025" kicks off August 30 in Pompano Beach, FL, hitting Atlanta, GA, Columbus OH, and Pittsburgh, PA, among a slew of other cities before the triumphant conclusion in Sanford, FL on September, 20.
Burning Witches says: "We are super happy to announce our next US run! It's amazing to have this huge support from our American fans, and we are so excited to be rocking with you again. Keep your eyes peeled for some big surprises to be announced around the tour!"
Various markets are currently on sale, with more to follow soon - visit www.burningwitches.ch for more information. See below for a complete list of dates.
BURNING WITCHES - USA Tour 2025
08/30/25: Pompano Beach, FL @ Piper's Pub
08/31/25: Clearwater, FL @ OCC Road House
09/02/25: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Purgatory)
09/04/25: Covington, KY @ Madison Live
09/05/25: Westland, MI @ Token Lounge
09/06/25: Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs
09/07/25: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
09/09/25: Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse Stage and Grill
09/10/25: Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live
09/11/25: Philadelphia, PA @ City Winery
09/12/25: Teaneck, NJ @ The Debonair Music Hall
09/13/25: New Bedford, MA @ The Vault Performing Arts
09/14/25: Hampton Beach, NH @ Wally's
09/17/25: Annapolis, MD @ Ram's Head On Stage
09/18/25: Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
09/20/25: Sanford, FL @ West End Trading Co
