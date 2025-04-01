Candlemass Share Title Track To 'Black Star'

(Napalm) Candlemass have unveiled the title track of their upcoming EP, Black Star, out May 9, 2025 via Napalm Records! The EP impressively marks the 40th anniversary of the legendary band.
"Black Star" seamlessly merges haunting melodies with deeply introspective lyrics, brought to life by the inimitable voice of Johan Langqvist.
Written by genre-defying mastermind Leif Edling, it delves into themes of existential struggle, temptation, and the allure of darkness - an intense atmosphere imbued with Candlemass' signature sound. The single arrives with a dark, atmospheric music video. Place your pre-orders on the new EP now and check out the video below!
Candlemass comments: "'Black Star' is the big heavy track. Contains a bit of everything, Melodic verse, monolithic riff, up-tempo Sabbathy mid part, grand ending a 'la Rainbow!."
Candlemass Marking 40th Anniversary With 'Black Star' EP
Candlemass Deliver 'Sweet Evil Sun' Video
Candlemass Announce New Album With 'Scandinavian Gods' Video
Candlemass Plan New Material For Special Live Stream
Creed Add More Dates To The Summer Of '99 Tour- The Pogues Plan First North American Tour Dates In 13 Years- Lamb of God Reveal New Headline Dates- more
Linkin Park Move Stadium Show To Smaller Venue- Billy Corgan and The Machines of God Launching A Return To Zero Tour- John Fogerty 80th Birthday Bash- more
Miley Cyrus To Unleash 'End Of The World' This Week- Jonas Brothers Premiere 'Love Me To Heaven' Video- more
Rascal Flatts Wrap Sold-Out Weekend Of Shows With ACM Nomination- Jelly Roll Delivers 'Heart of Stone' To Country Radio- more
Quick Flicks: The Million Eyes of Sumuru
Bob James & Dave Koz - Just Us
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spring In To Travel With These Items
Creed Add More Dates To The Summer Of '99 Tour
The Pogues Plan First North American Tour Dates In 13 Years
Lamb of God Reveal New Headline Tour Dates
Marilyn Manson Announces One Assassination Under God Fall 2025 World Tour
Architects Launching North American Headline Summer Tour
Candlemass Share Title Track To 'Black Star'
Archetypes Collide Share 'The Problem'
Pierce the Veil Expand North American Tour