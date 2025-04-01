Candlemass Share Title Track To 'Black Star'

(Napalm) Candlemass have unveiled the title track of their upcoming EP, Black Star, out May 9, 2025 via Napalm Records! The EP impressively marks the 40th anniversary of the legendary band.

"Black Star" seamlessly merges haunting melodies with deeply introspective lyrics, brought to life by the inimitable voice of Johan Langqvist.

Written by genre-defying mastermind Leif Edling, it delves into themes of existential struggle, temptation, and the allure of darkness - an intense atmosphere imbued with Candlemass' signature sound. The single arrives with a dark, atmospheric music video. Place your pre-orders on the new EP now and check out the video below!

Candlemass comments: "'Black Star' is the big heavy track. Contains a bit of everything, Melodic verse, monolithic riff, up-tempo Sabbathy mid part, grand ending a 'la Rainbow!."

