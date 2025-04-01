Charlotte de Witte Announces New Album

(GA) Charlotte de Witte announces her desperately awaited eponymous debut album, out November 7th, on her own imprint KNTXT, after fifteen years of techno charts, performances, and innovation success and a stunning amount of 25 acclaimed EPs.

On April 10th, fans of the Belgian artist / producer can enjoy a taste of the LP with the release of the opening track & acid-drenched, unstoppable lead single "The Realm", already a staple in her sets, often as a high-impact opener.

"The Realm" is beautifully muscled and put together, skilfully controlled, swift and powerful like a thoroughbred racehorse. The tightly woven techno beats and acid-spiked synth you can feel in your teeth usher in anthemic spoken lyrics packed with promise - "enter the realm of the unknown".

Charlotte about "The Realm" and her upcoming debut: "The Realm" is a really special track for me. It marks the beginning of a whole new chapter. It's the first single from my debut album, and it carries the energy and philosophy that inspired the entire record.

The lyrics capture the essence of what I believe music can do. Techno, and by extension clubbing, has always been about more than just dancing for me. It's about connection, transcendence and exploration. It's a way of accessing something unseen, something powerful. There's a tension and release in the structure that mirrors the feeling of letting go, of stepping into something bigger than yourself."

"After 15 years of DJing, traveling, and living life through music, releasing my debut album feels surreal. This album is the most personal project I've ever worked on. It's not just a collection of tracks; it's a reflection of who I am, where I come from, and what continues to drive me: the dancefloor.

Across eleven tracks, this album tells the story of my journey in music so far. Every sound, every transition, is intentional. I followed what felt right, what moved me. And that honesty is what makes this album so special to me. It's raw. It's real. It's emotional. It's who I am.

"The Realm" as an opening track of the album is an invitation. A doorway into the unknown, into this world I've been building through sound. I'm so excited to finally share this first glimpse of the album, and I can't wait for people to step into this next phase with me."

