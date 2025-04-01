Creed Add More Dates To The Summer Of '99 Tour

(PFA) Due to fan demand which has resulted in over 1 million tickets sold to date, Creed has extended The Summer of '99 Tour for 2025 with 5 additional dates to their previously announced 23-city run. The band has added stops in Mt. Pleasant, MI (August 23); Cincinnati, OH (August 24); Providence, RI (August 27); Manchester, NH (August 28) and Halifax, NS (August 30).

The August 23 show will feature support from Mammoth WVH and Hinder while August 24 through August 30 will feature support from Daughtry and Mammoth WVH. Tickets for the new dates will be available for Artist Presale starting Wednesday, April 2 at 10:00am local time (except Halifax starts on April 4).

Additional presales will run ahead of the general on-sale that is scheduled for Friday, April 4 at 10:00am local time (Halifax public on sale is April 7 and Mt. Pleasant public on sale is April 11). Additional presales will run ahead of the general on-sale that is scheduled for Friday, April 4 at 10:00am local time. Presale registration is now open through https://creed.os.fan/presaleaccess.

Produced by Live Nation, The Summer of '99 Tour for 2025 will begin July 9 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY and will now wrap on August 30 at Citadel Hill in Halifax, NS with support from 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Mammoth WVH, Big Wreck and Hinder. *Check individual dates for lineup in each market.

The band also recently announced the return of the Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, WI on Friday, July 18 and Saturday, July 19. This year, the festival is expanding to two days with CREED being joined by Nickelback as co-headliners. The Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival will feature blow out performances from Nickelback headlining Friday night with +LIVE+, Daughtry, Tonic, Our Lady Peace and Lit rounding out day 1. Saturday night will consist of CREED headlining with 3 Doors Down, Sevendust, Mammoth WVH, Hinder, Vertical Horizon, and Fuel rounding out day two.

When it kicked off in 2024, The Summer of '99 Tour quickly became "one of the most anticipated tours of the summer" (USA Today) and "one of the hottest rock tickets of the year" (Billboard) for a return that "may be something this industry has never seen" (Pollstar). To date, CREED's Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall, and Scott Phillips have performed over 60 sold-out concerts throughout North America, selling over 800,000 tickets and breaking venue records in multiple markets.

"Thirty years in, it's been a blessing to pick up right where we left off with longtime fans and to meet the next generation for the first time. It's been an incredible ride, and we aren't done, so here's to a 'Summer' that never ends. We'll see you on the road," states Scott Stapp.

CREED will be kicking off 2025 on their sold-out Summer of '99 and Beyond cruise sailing April 9 - April 13 from Miami to Nassau with Sevendust, Hoobastank, Lit, Hinder, Fuel and more. Also, the band - whose audience has included fans of mainstream, rock, and country for over 25 years - will perform at Stagecoach

on April 26.

Wed Jul 09 | Lexington, KY | Rupp Arena - 3DD/MWVH [Sold Out]

Fri Jul 11 | Syracuse, NY | Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview - 3DD/MWVH

Sat Jul 12 | Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - 3DD

Tue Jul 15 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell at Jones Beach Theater - D/MWVH

Wed Jul 16 | Scranton, PA | The Pavilion at Montage Mountain - D/MWVH

Fri Jul 18 | East Troy, WI | Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival - (Nickelback/+LIVE+/Daughtry/Tonic/Our Lady Peace/Lit)

Sat Jul 19 | East Troy, WI | Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival (CREED/3 Doors Down/Sevendust/ Mammoth WVH/Hinder/Vertical Horizon/Fuel)

Sun Jul 20 | Columbus, OH | Schottenstein Center - 3DD/MWVH [Sold Out]

Tue Jul 22 | Hartford, CT | Xfinity Theatre - 3DD/MWVH

Thu Jul 24 | Charleston, SC | Credit One Stadium - 3DD/MWVH [Sold Out]

Sat Jul 26 | New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center - 3DD/MWVH [Sold Out]

Sun Jul 27 | Memphis, TN | FedExForum - 3DD/MWVH

Tue Jul 29 | Wichita, KS | INTRUST Bank Arena - D/MWVH

Fri Aug 01 | Lincoln, NE | Pinnacle Bank Arena - D/MWVH

Sat Aug 02 | Ridgedale, MO | Thunder Ridge Nature Arena - D/MWVH

Mon Aug 04 | Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater - D/MWVH

Wed Aug 06 | Chula Vista, CA | North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - D/MWVH

Thu Aug 07 | Palm Desert, CA | Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs - 3DD/MWVH

Sat Aug 09 | Mountain View, CA | Shoreline Amphitheatre - 3DD/MWVH

Sun Aug 10 | Stateline, NV | Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys - 3DD/MWVH (Not a Live Nation date)

Wed Aug 13 | Ridgefield, WA | RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - 3DD/MWVH

Thu Aug 14 | Auburn, WA | White River Amphitheatre - 3DD/MWVH

Sat Aug 16 | Vancouver, BC | Rogers Arena - BW/MWVH [Sold Out]

Tue Aug 19 | Edmonton, AB | Rogers Place - BW/MWVH [Sold Out]

Wed Aug 20 | Calgary, AB | Scotiabank Saddledome - BW/MWVH [Sold Out]

Sat Aug 23 | Mount Pleasant, MI | Soaring Eagle Casino - MWVH/H (Not a Live Nation date - Public on sale April 11)

Sun Aug 24 | Cincinnati, OH | Heritage Bank Center - D/MWVH

Wed Aug 27 | Providence, RI | Amica Mutual Pavilion - D/MWVH

Thu Aug 28 | Manchester, NH | SNHU Arena - D/MWVH

Sat Aug 30 | Halifax, NS | Citadel Hill - D/MWVH (Artist presale starts April 4 - Public on sale April 7)

Previously Announced CREED Dates:

Apr 9 - Apr 13 | Miami - Nassau | Summer of '99 and Beyond Cruise (Sold Out)

Sat Apr 26 | Indio, CA | Stagecoach

